Automobili Lamborghini sets another record result for deliveries in the first nine months of 2021

Automobili Lamborghini announces further record sales for the first nine months of 2021. The period between January and September has seen the company achieve a record 6,902 units delivered to customers, up 23% compared to the same period in 2020, which in turn was an increase of nearly 6% compared to the first three quarters of 2019 (pre-Covid period). The outlook is equally positive: a strong order book continues with demand across the product portfolio.

“The Lamborghini brand is in an extremely strong position, with a comprehensive and highly desirable model range across V10, V12 and the Urus Super SUV,“ said Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann. “The company not only weathered the difficult climate of the last 18 months but consistently maintained its volume growth, which is testament to the strength of our product portfolio, the marque’s continuing appeal worldwide and our business strategy and dealer network.

“Earlier this year we announced a robust roadmap towards future product electrification that starts with hybridization of the entire range in 2024 including the vision for a new fully-electric fourth model within the decade,” continued Winkelmann. “In the meantime, we continue to celebrate the aspirated Lamborghini engine: deliveries started this summer of the motorsport-inspired Huracán STO while two limited edition V12s, the ‘last’ Aventador Ultimae and Countach LPI 800-4 announced this summer are already sold out, with a circa 12-month lead-time on our broader product range.”

In the three main regions, over the first nine months of 2021 the Americas has increased its delivery to customers by 2,407 units, up 25% over the same period in 2020, with EMEA up 2,622 units and 17% and APAC showing an increase of 1,873 units and 28% over 2020 figures. The Urus Super SUV maintains its position as the top-selling model (4,085 units, +25%), with its top-level performance combined with outstanding versatility, followed by Huracán (2,136 units, +28%), while Aventador sales are stable with 681 units, in line with its planned lifecycle.

