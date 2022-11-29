Automobili Lamborghini earns IDEM certification for its gender equality policies

It is the first automotive company to be awarded IDEM certification

Automobili Lamborghini has become the first IDEM-certified company in the automotive industry, officially recognizing its commitment to gender equality.

The IDEM project was launched in 2020 by JobPricing and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia’s Marco Biagi Foundation. Following the development of a specific index that accurately illustrates the level of gender equality, it has introduced a new certification system to make an active contribution to the achievement of Goal 5 of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

As Umberto Tossini, the Chief Human Capital Officer at Lamborghini, explained: “In order to bring about real change in organizations, it’s necessary to set measurable objectives and come up with concrete ways of improving. This certification is an important way for us to highlight how things stand within our company and ‘double-check’ the progress that we’ve made as we seek to foster a culture that increasingly revolves around equity and inclusion. Obtaining this recognition is an important step in a long-term strategy to champion people, diversity and unique individual qualities. The certification shines the spotlight on the measures that we’ve taken to close the gender gap in terms of growth opportunities, equal pay for equal work, a focus on well-being in a holistic sense, and protecting parental rights. We’ve always cared a great deal about these issues.”

Lamborghini scored very highly in the IDEM Index. The result was based on analysis of various factors, including excellent performance in terms of “pay”. As well as a very marginal pay gap between men and women, there was a positive pay differential for women compared to the industry as a whole. The performance in terms of “organization” was also outstanding thanks to numerous policies covering matters such as flexibility and protecting parental rights. The same applies to “culture”, due to investments in training, communication, listening to people and a focus on well-being in a holistic sense. One area on which Lamborghini is working hard and that it will continue to watch closely is “development”, which revolves around the place of women in company management.

The aim behind the IDEM method is to transform actions taken in favor of gender equality into measurable activities, much like the approach taken with business objectives. This is done using a workplace gender equality measuring and certification tool based on a meticulous scientific and data-driven method taking into account the four key areas in this field: careers, pay, organization and culture.

Tommaso Fabbri, a professor at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia and a partner at IDEM, stated: “Gender equality certification is an important tool because it involves a quantitative audit of all the different aspects and areas in which gender discrimination can be found in organizations, such as pay policies and career opportunities. The end result is an objective measurement of gender equality that Lamborghini can treat as a genuine variable of organizational performance and that the management can use in order to make improvements. In addition, the certification that Lamborghini has earned also has more general significance when considered from a cultural perspective: it shows that traditionally male fields like the automotive industry can go – and want to go – to greater lengths to enhance the standing of women.”

SOURCE: Automobili Lamborghini