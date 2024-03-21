Automobili Lamborghini closes 2023 by setting unprecedented records

More than 10,000 cars delivered to customers for the first time

The year 2023 was the best ever for Automobili Lamborghini, which posted financial results confirming the continuous growth of the company in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. After passing the peak of 10,000 cars delivered for the first time last year (10,112 to be precise), Lamborghini set other record-breaking figures in the reporting period, including revenues of Euro 2.66 billion, 12.1% more than 2022.

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “Automobili Lamborghini continues to break, consistently and in various areas, one record after another. This means that our choices and vision were correct and contributed to the company’s organic growth. The 723 million operating result together with the 27.2% operating margin are clear signs that the strategy adopted is sound. This allows us to look to the future and plan for the coming years with new and challenging goals: a future that as early as 2024 will see important innovations, including the presentation of the new Urus PHEV and the Huracán follower, and new challenges such as Automobili Lamborghini’s debut in the endurance championship with our SC63. These are also challenges that symbolize our company’s constant commitment to growth and achieving new milestones.”

The operating margin has grown constantly since 2017 and reached a record 27.2% last year, allowing Automobili Lamborghini to establish itself again as best in class and strengthen its position as one of the global players in luxury durable goods. This turns into an operating result that, for the first time, passes the Euro 700 million threshold at Euro 723 million, 17.8% higher than 2022.

Paolo Poma, the Managing Director and CFO of Automobili Lamborghini, stated: “In 2023 we again recorded unprecedented financial and business performance that positions us as one of the key global luxury players, with profitability of 27.2%. Together with a solid order-bank, this allows us to look to the future optimistically and to plan the next steps of our growth over the long term. Our objective with the Direzione Cor Tauri strategy is to increase profitability by following a sustainable path both in environmental and financial terms, in order to create value for all of our stakeholders.”

The results of 2023 are even more significant when compared with previous years, given the absence of the Revuelto’s[1] contribution: with deliveries commencing in 2024, the order bank covers production for more than two years, providing a strong foundation for Automobili Lamborghini’s continual growth. In addition, orders cover the period up to the end of production for Huracán[2] and Urus[3] which, in 2024, will be replaced by the new hybrid powertrains. This year also marks the historic debut of Automobili Lamborghini in the most important endurance championships worldwide with the company’s brand-new hybrid racing car, the SC63.

The year 2023 marked another triumph for Automobili Lamborghini, with outstanding financial results and constant growth that confirmed the company’s strength in its 60th year of business. With eyes focused on 2024, which will be a year of important changes and innovations for the company, its constant commitment to investing in growth confirms the determination of the Sant’Agata Bolognese-based carmaker to remain an icon of excellence on the luxury automotive scene.

[1] Consumption and emission values of Revuelto; Fuel consumption combined: 10,3 l/100km (WLTP); Power consumption combined: 78,1 kWh/100 Km (WLTP); CO2-emissions combined: 276 g/km (WLTP)

[2] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Hurácan models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,9-13.9 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 338-328 g/km (WLTP)

[3] Fuel consumption and emission values of all Urus models; Fuel consumption combined: 14,1-12,7 l/100km (WLTP); CO₂-emissions combined: 325-320 g/km (WLTP)

SOURCE: Lamborghini