Automobili Lamborghini at the Milan Monza Motor Show

Automobili Lamborghini will be at the Milan Monza Motor Show from 10 to 13 June, with the exclusive appearance of the new Huracán STO and the few-off Sián, together with the Urus Super SUV and a Huracán EVO Spyder.

Automobili Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann will represent the company during the opening day on 10 June together with members of the board. The Huracán STO will take part in the Premiere Parade – which will take place in the evening and feature a procession of the most iconic cars of the participating brands – driven by Lamborghini Chief Marketing & Sales Officer Federico Foschini.

The Huracán STO, a super sports car homologated for road use, equipped with an aspirated V10 engine delivering 640 HP, will be on show in Piazza del Duomo together with the Sián, the first limited-edition hybrid car by Automobili Lamborghini, while the Urus and Huracán EVO Spyder will be presented along Corso Vittorio Emanuele.

On Friday 11 June, as part of the Journalist Parade, two Urus models will take part from Castello Sforzesco to the Monza Autodrome. Other activities promoted by Lamborghini Milan and Lamborghini Bergamo dealers will take place around the event: a Bull Run, where around thirty of the brand’s clients will parade around the Monza Autodrome; Lamborghini hospitality in the paddocks, where there will be the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2 race car, and various on-track activities featuring the cars from Sant’Agata Bolognese.

SOURCE: Lamborghini