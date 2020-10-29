Automobili Lamborghini and Yohji Yamamoto celebrate the grand opening of the Lamborghini Lounge Tokyo and the Ad Personam Studio

Automobili Lamborghini opens THE LOUNGE TOKYO in the exclusive residential area of Roppongi, and the second venue of its kind after New York in the United States. Featuring a permanent Ad Personam studio where clients ordering cars can fully personalize every aspect of their new Lamborghini’s exterior and interior color and trim, THE LOUNGE TOKYO provides not only a gateway into the world of Lamborghini for owners and VIPs, but provides a meeting and venue space for events and exhibitions.

The inaugural exhibition sees a collaboration between Lamborghini and the eponymous brand of the world-renowned fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto: the lounge offers the perfect setting to present an Aventador S “dressed” by Yohji Yamamoto, alongside a co-branded capsule collection comprised of three unique pieces: mod coat, bomber jacket and hoodie sweatshirt.

When Mitja Borkert, Head of Design for Automobili Lamborghini, met Yohji Yamamoto at Paris Fashion Week in January 2020, he was impressed by the style resulting from the contrasting red and black in the collection presented, as well as by the outstanding craftsmanship embodied in each item of clothing. The correlation in brand values between Lamborghini and Yohji Yamamoto was clear and the collaboration was born. Taking inspiration from the Paris collection, the Lamborghini Centro Stile imagined the iconic Aventador S as a canvas to paint. The distinctive Gandini line characterizing each Lamborghini is still clearly visible in the Aventador, but dressed with selected patterns from the clothing collection: the same designs enhance the Aventador S’s interior.

Mitja Borkert comments: “It has been exciting to have the chance to work with Yohji Yamamoto, the world-renowned fashion icon, who innately understood our significant Lamborghini design DNA. Our collaboration inspired this outstanding artwork and design for the Aventador S, which was unveiled today, and celebrates Italian craftsmanship connecting with Japanese culture.”

Yohji Yamamoto says: “With their inimitable design, Lamborghini super sports cars are more instantly recognizable than any other car manufacturer – just one glance is enough. I am delighted to see the realization of this collaboration, highlighting the uniqueness, the timelessness, and the abundant passion, which are characteristic of both our brands.”

THE LOUNGE TOKYO’s ground floor provides the first entrée into Lamborghini lifestyle, as well as being the venue for personalized handovers to owners of their new Lamborghini. The second and third floors offer exceptional event and meeting locations for both business and private occasions: assuring a unique experience for all attending and embodying the unique style and design characteristics of the legendary Lamborghini brand, the venue will also open to the public for special activities such as exhibitions or art shows.

Katia Bassi, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Automobili Lamborghini says: “We created this lounge because we are designers of experience, and we want guests to enjoy the real Italian Lamborghini feeling in this space: a little of Sant’Agata Bolognese soul in the heart of Tokyo. It reflects our attitude to innovating, while maintaining our brand DNA and our Italian cultural identity; the Lounge’s core concept of informal luxury expresses the Lamborghini worldview while welcoming guests to this intimate and exclusive environment that evokes the Lamborghini brand at every turn.

Lamborghini always strives to break new ground, both within the automotive sector in terms of design, technology and performance, but within the greater realm around us. We are proud to present two important projects at the same time: together with the Lounge’s opening, a second project comes alive today, and we are honored to present Lamborghini’s collaboration with Yohji Yamamoto.”

Giovanni Perosino, Chief Commercial Officer of Automobili Lamborghini concludes: “More than half of the cars delivered globally by Lamborghini have one or more details customized via our Ad Personam program, either through visiting our headquarters’ studio or accessing the customization opportunities through our dealer network. Our Japanese clients embrace the almost limitless opportunities presented by Ad Personam: I was excited to see over 200 Lamborghinis, customized through the program, join us last year for our Lamborghini Day in Osaka. It is our pleasure to announce the opening of the Ad Personam Studio right here at the LAMBORGHINI LOUNGE TOKYO, facilitating our Japanese owners in personalizing their vehicles without going overseas. It is our honor to have so many customers and fans in Japan, and our privilege to open the doors to the world of Lamborghini through this Lamborghini Lounge.”

