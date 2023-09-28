Autoliv strengthens insights into wider mobility safety as two new members join Autoliv Research Advisory Board

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in automotive safety as Klaus Kompass, former VP Vehicle Safety at BMW Group and Seigo Kuzumaki, former Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering, Toyota Motor Corporation, join the Autoliv Research Advisory Board

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, strengthens its insights in automotive safety as Klaus Kompass, former VP Vehicle Safety at BMW Group and Seigo Kuzumaki, former Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering, Toyota Motor Corporation, join the Autoliv Research Advisory Board.

In the Autoliv Research Advisory Board, distinguished members exchange ideas, insights, and theories from their respective fields. The Advisory Board provides input to Autoliv’s scientific impact and reviews new sophisticated products and strategies for the mobility safety market.

Seigo Kuzumaki was a Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering at Toyota Motor Corporation. Mr. Kuzumaki’s knowledge of the latest developments within the automotive industry and its current transformation is highly important for Autoliv.

Klaus Kompass was VP Vehicle Safety of the BMW Group until 2020. He is an expert in all aspects of vehicle safety with a background in the development of active safety, passive safety, accident research, functional safety, and safety for automated driving – areas that are all vital for Autoliv.

From industry leader to industry transformer

Autoliv, the world’s largest automotive safety supplier, is taking the position as the global leader in the wider mobility safety arena, beyond the light vehicle safety industry.

“We are both leading and setting the trends in our industry and our mission encompasses safety for mobility and society. In the coming years, we will go from a solid industry leader to a true industry transformer,” says Mikael Bratt, President, and CEO, Autoliv.

“We are very pleased to welcome Klaus Kompass and Seigo Kuzumaki to the Autoliv Research Advisory Board. Their experience will bring valuable insights and strengthen our Board with a broad perspective on light vehicles, powered two-wheelers, automation, and mobility. This addition is highly valuable as we aim to find solutions in a rapidly evolving global automotive landscape,” says Cecilia Sunnevång, VP Autoliv Research.

The Autoliv Research Advisory Board consists of:

John Bolte IV – PhD. Professor at The Ohio State University and Director of the Injury Biomechanics Research Center (IBRC).

Hasse Johansson – MSc in Electrical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg, Sweden, member of Audit and Risk Committee at Autoliv and an independent director since 2018. Former EVP Research & Development at Scania. Managing Director of Johansson Teknik & Form.

Klaus Kompass – Dipl.-Ing., University of Wuppertal. He is Adjunct Professor of vehicle safety at the Technical Universities of Berlin and Dresden, a member of the scientific boards of CARISSMA (Center of Automotive Research on Integrated Safety Systems and Measurement Area, University of Applied Sciences Ingolstadt) and Vice President Europe for FISITA.

Seigo Kuzumaki – MSc in aeronautical engineering, University of Kyoto, former Fellow of Advanced R&D and Engineering, Toyota Motor Corporation. He was Program Director for SIP-adus, or Cross-ministerial Strategic Innovation Promotion Program ‘Automated driving systems’ at Cabinet Office, Government of Japan.

Bryan Reimer – PhD. Research Scientist in the MIT Center for Transportation and Logistics, a researcher in the AgeLab, and the Associate Director of The New England University Transportation Center at MIT.

Maria Segui-Gomez – MD. Full Professor in Public Health in Spain, Adjunct Associate Professor at Johns Hopkins University, School of Public Health. Visiting Professor at University of Virginia School of Medicine. MD, MPH, MSc and ScD graduate from both University of Barcelona School of Medicine (1991 & 1993) and the Harvard University School of Public Health (1995 & 1999).

Mikael Bratt – President and CEO, Autoliv.

Jordi Lombarte – Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Autoliv.

Cecilia Sunnevång – PhD. Vice President Research, Autoliv.

SOURCE: Autoliv