Autoliv promotes Kevin Fox to lead its Americas Division

Autoliv, Inc., the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, will promote Kevin Fox to the position of President, Americas and a member of Autoliv’s Executive Management Team. The promotion is expected to be effective on June 15th upon the previously announced resignation of Daniel Garceau.

Kevin Fox has extensive experience leading large-scale operations and driving positive results over nearly two decades. He began his career at Autoliv in 1996, progressing into various Engineering, Operations and Quality leadership roles in several facilities in Utah. In 2011 to 2018, he served as Plant Manager at different facilities in Utah. During this time, Kevin provided outstanding leadership and contribution to the evolution of the Autoliv Americas automation processes. He is currently serving as the Vice President Brazil where he has led the development and implementation of a successful turnaround strategy for South America. This international experience naturally expanded Kevin’s leadership scope and scale. Kevin will relocate from Brazil to Auburn Hills, Michigan later this year.

“I am pleased to announce this promotion to Kevin who in his long career with Autoliv has been a key contributor to our success. Kevin is a results-driven strategic leader and is a current member of the Americas management team. He is already familiar with the business and ready to lead the division”, said Mikael Bratt, President and CEO of Autoliv.

Kevin Fox succeeds Daniel Garceau who departs Autoliv for an opportunity with a company outside of the automotive industry.

