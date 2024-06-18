Autoliv introduces airbags made with 100% recycled polyester

Autoliv, the worldwide leader in automotive safety solutions, continues its journey to a sustainable future by introducing airbag cushions made of 100% recycled polyester which significantly reduce the greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint of airbags

In collaboration with key supply chain partners, Autoliv has developed yarns, fabrics, and cushions made from 100% recycled polyester for use in airbag production. The completed testing of the new material demonstrates that the airbag cushion provides equal safety functionality to a standard polyester airbag while reducing GHG emissions by approximately 50% at the polymer level.

Using this new recycled material is a crucial step toward Autoliv’s commitment to reduce emissions across its product range and will contribute to Autoliv’s ambition to achieve net-zero GHG emissions across the supply chain by 2040.

Autoliv’s Chief Technology Officer, Jordi Lombarte, states, “We are walking the talk on our climate ambitions at Autoliv, by bringing the first technology to create airbags using 100% recycled polyester fabric. We have successfully proven the technology and are ready to offer it to our customers worldwide.”

Autoliv continuously develops processes and products in a resource-efficient manner while minimizing environmental impact. The airbag cushion made with 100% recycled polyester is now part of Autoliv’s product portfolio, and the new material is available for global customers.

“We are leading the way in developing airbags made from recycled polyester on current airbags. This milestone reflects our commitment to climate action and circularity, and our journey toward a more sustainable future,” continues Jordi Lombarte.

SOURCE: Autoliv