Auto Shanghai: Webasto presents solutions for a sustainable and enjoyable mobility

The automotive supplier will demonstrate its innovative strengths by exhibiting its efficient electromobility solutions and showing how special effects in the vehicle interior can be achieved by using high-tech glass.

Under the motto “Powering e-volution”, Webasto will present its sustainable mobility portfolio that delivers an enjoyable driving experience at Booth 2BC006 in Hall 2.2H. But Webasto’s solutions do not just support its customers on the road to e-mobility – the innovative features offered by the company’s roof systems also deliver an extraordinary ambience combined with a special driving experience.

A futuristic concept study allows the company to clearly demonstrate examples of its electromobility solutions: an efficient battery solution provides the power and a high-voltage heater acts as a core element for thermal management. Both of these technologies are also capable of harvesting the power of the sun via a solar roof. “With efficient technologies and sustainable solutions, we are supporting the ongoing development of electromobility, in line with our motto ‘Powering e-volution’. Webasto is ‘committed to sustainability’ and we intend to make a significant contribution to achieving future climate-neutral mobility,” says CEO of the Webasto Group Holger Engelmann.

More than just a roof

This year, Webasto is using the vehicle roof as a large innovation area. The supplier has recently been developing its expertise in the field of high-tech glass and is now exhibiting the potential behind this technology at Auto Shanghai. Light integrated into the glass creates spectacular lighting effects at night, while still offering a clear view of the sky during the day. Invisible prints on the glass can be utilized to create a wide variety of patterns and color scenarios that are only visible when activated. If desired, integrated switchable glazing provides pleasant shading to protect against the sun and create a cozy atmosphere in the vehicle’s interior. At the touch of a button, the glass darkens or becomes transparent again. This function is enabled by innovative film technologies that are integrated into the glass. The integration of solar cells is a further possibility offered by high-tech glass. Using this sustainable feature on large panoramic roofs the energy management of the vehicle can be optimized. Complementing this, Webasto is exhibiting the elegant and fully functional integration of a fixed lidar sensor into a roof system. This roof-based solution, which enables autonomous driving functions, ensures particularly reliable monitoring of the surroundings and, in combination with panoramic roofs, can be seamlessly and easily be integrated into automakers’ production lines.

Efficient electromobility solutions

In terms of electromobility, Webasto will be demonstrating its extensive expertise in the field of drive batteries at Auto Shanghai. Among others, the booth will feature a battery system for hybrid vehicles that Webasto has developed in collaboration with a Chinese automaker and is producing at the Webasto plant in Jiaxing. Moreover, the top 100 automotive supplier is exhibiting its first battery for fully electric passenger cars. This has been manufactured at the new battery plant in Dangjin, South Korea, for customer Hyundai-Kia Motors Corporation (HKMC) since April 2022. Webasto rounds off its range of electromobility solutions with the HVH 100 high-voltage heater, which is the only 800-volt heater to be installed in series production worldwide.

“Webasto has been operating in China for over 20 years. We are the market leader for roof systems and I also see good growth opportunities for our electromobility products. China is a key pillar for our global business, and I am pleased that we will be able to demonstrate our innovative strength at Auto Shanghai,” comments Engelmann.

