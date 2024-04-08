Auto China 2024 and beyond: Mercedes-Benz to showcase its focus on China with new products and localised developments

During Auto China, Mercedes-Benz will display its new models and technologies

At and around Auto China 2024, Mercedes‑Benz underlines its commitment to delivering dedicated products and technologies to Chinese customers. As the largest single automotive market in the world, China plays an important role in the long-term strategy of Mercedes‑Benz. Running up to the show, the company will maintain its leadership position in this market, headlined by the world premiere of the all-new electric Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class.

China is home to the company’s largest production site and the most comprehensive R&D hub outside Germany, playing a significant role in Mercedes‑Benz’s global R&D network. In recent years, Mercedes‑Benz strengthened its R&D capabilities in China, particularly in electrification and digitalisation. In 2021, the company opened the new R&D Tech Centre China in Beijing, equipped with state-of-the-art testing labs, including E‑drive, battery, charging, NVH, and more. In 2022, Mercedes‑Benz established the new R&D Centre Shanghai, focusing on connectivity, automated driving, plus software and hardware development. This April, a new building will be added with advanced hardware and software facilities designed to accelerate local development in cutting-edge digital innovations. Besides the R&D Centre, the existing Design Centre will continue to promote the digital dimension in Mercedes‑Benz designs.

Moreover, the world premieres of two new models will take place in China. The first is the new Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE, the latest high-performance sports car of Mercedes‑AMG. It will be revealed at a special AMG Brand Night Event in Shanghai during the Formula 1 weekend on April 20.

Mercedes‑Benz is also proud to present the world premiere of the all-new electric Mercedes‑Benz G‑Class on April 24 at the Art District 798 in Beijing. This off-road icon has been reimagined for the electric age, forging a link between tradition and progress like never before. Visitors to Auto China 2024 will be able to see the all-new G 580 with EQ Technology on the stand at the global press conference on April 25. The new Mercedes‑AMG GT 63 S E PERFORMANCE can also be admired there.

Also, several new models will be shown to the Chinese market for the first time. The Concept CLA Class is the first. Showcasing the upcoming MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform and MB.OS, it offers a close-to-production insight into the future family of electric vehicles. Crucially, the R&D team here in China has been involved in the development of MB.OS since the very start. As the primary enabler of the hyper-personalised user experience, MB.OS will provide local customers with an even more intelligent digital experience. In addition, the all-electric Mercedes‑Benz EQS Saloon will celebrate a new era in China with a host of upgrades. There will also be further show premieres from Mercedes‑Maybach and the Mercedes‑Benz E‑Class family.

