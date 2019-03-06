Auto Alliance announces interim leadership

By unanimous approval of the Alliance’s Executive Committee, David Schwietert is the Interim President and CEO of the Auto Alliance, effective March 1, 2019.

Mr. Schwietert joined the Alliance in 2015 as Executive Vice President of Federal Government Relations and Public Policy to coordinate legislative and regulatory efforts regarding automotive safety, fuel economy, and automated vehicle technologies. In that capacity, he led the Alliance’s Government Affairs department. Prior to joining the Auto Alliance, Mr. Schwietert worked in the U.S. Senate for over 15 years and held various policy positions, including staff director of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation.

While he serves as interim president and CEO, Jennifer Thomas, who is Vice President of Federal Government Affairs, will assume greater responsibilities for government relations and the Alliance Federal Affairs department.

Since joining the Alliance in 2006, Ms. Thomas has served in various capacities in both Federal Government Affairs and State Government Affairs. Ms. Thomas has played an integral role in developing and implementing policies impacting the auto industry on environment, safety, logistics and trade-related issues. Prior to joining the Alliance, Ms. Thomas spent five years with the National Automobile Dealers Association.

SOURCE: AUTO ALLIANCE