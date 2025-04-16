Audi to make a splash at 2025 Auto Shanghai

Audi and its partners are gearing up to show a total of 19 models at 2025 Auto Shanghai from April 23 to May 2

The Chinese market continues to lead the way in the transition to electric mobility. At 2025 Auto Shanghai, Audi will showcase the offerings that bring the company to the forefront of this trend locally and globally, while building on its strong position in the market for combustion-engine vehicles.

After its own launch and the presentation of its first concept car last year, the new sister brand AUDI is to unveil its first production model in Shanghai – the AUDI E5 Sportback tops the list of debuts. The name describes the models of the new brand: new but shaped by the Audi DNA.

It follows the maxim “the best of both worlds”. E is the signifier for fully electric propulsion, the digit 5 marks the mid-size segment. And the Sportback is Audi’s signature coupé design. Brand and car are tailored for a new generation of Chinese customers. Market introduction of the AUDI E5 Sportback is going to start in late summer 2025.

Furthermore, Audi is unveiling the Audi A6L e-tron, the Audi A5L, the Audi A5L Sportback, and the Audi Q5L at Auto Shanghai 2025. The A6L e-tron will be made at the new Audi FAW NEV Company production site in Changchun. Construction of the plant was finished in late 2024 with production commencing in December of that year.

Two brands – one vision: joint booth from Audi and both local partners

At the world’s most important annual motor show, Audi is displaying a total of 19 models together with its partners FAW and SAIC. For the first time, the four rings and the new AUDI brand with four capital letters can be seen at the same booth.

At the Audi booth, visitors can expect an immersive and personalized experience around electrification and performance, quattro, design and technology – tailored and inviting them to share on social media. The booth invites visitors to experience Audi’s development know-how regarding range and charging speed, driver assistance systems, aerodynamics, and the brand’s leading lighting design.

In addition, Audi is introducing the next-generation intelligent cockpit tailored to the Chinese market. Thanks to a new electronics architecture, Audi is able to fully customize holistic digital user experiences in China, including the user interface and connectivity.

Auto Shanghai

April 23 to May 2, 2025

Audi Press Conference on April 23, 9:40 a.m. Shanghai time

Audi Booth in Hall 5.1 H, Booth 5A03

