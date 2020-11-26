Audi: Sporty, practical and elegant: The Q5 Sportback and the SQ5 Sportback TDI

Following the Q3 Sportback and the e-tron Sportback, Audi now presents its third crossover utility vehicle, or CUV: the Q5 Sportback. This coupé with dynamic lines addresses customers who appreciate not just an expressive design and technical innovation but also a sporty character and a high level of everyday usability. Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI2. Its three-liter TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.

The Audi Q5 Sportback exudes a powerful presence as is typical for the Q models from Audi. Large air inlets flank the octagonal Singleframe. The headlights with their distinctive daytime running light signature feature LED or optional Matrix LED technology. The continuous, elegantly sweeping shoulder line emphasizes the wheels and with them the quattro all-wheel drive. The side sill trim on the doors imbues the CUV with stability and robustness. The greenhouse extends low over the body and begins its downward slope early so that the third side window tapers sharply to the rear. The starkly sloped rear window and the seemingly high-mounted rear bumper give the Q5 Sportback a dynamic and powerful appearance.

Innovative: rear lights with digital OLED technology

Audi offers the rear lights featuring innovative digital OLED technology upon request. Each light includes three organic light-emitting diodes, which radiate an especially homogeneous red light. Each LED is divided into six segments, which can be controlled individually. Customers can select from three rear light signatures when ordering their vehicle, each of which includes a dynamic coming and leaving home lighting scenario. An additional sporty graphic is displayed when “dynamic” mode is chosen in the Audi drive select system. If another vehicle approaches the stationary Q5 Sportback from the rear to within less than two meters, all OLED segments illuminate, providing proximity detection.

Large selection: colors and materials

Audi offers the new crossover utility vehicle in the “advanced” and “S line” exterior lines. Differences lie in the Singleframe, the side air inlets and in particular the rear bumper. There are 12 paint finishes and a variety of trims for the add-on parts to choose from, including the black styling package and both full and contrasting paint finishes. At 4.69 m (15.4 ft), the Q5 Sportback is seven millimeters (0.3 in) longer than its sister model, the Q5. It shares the same height (1.66 m [5.4 ft]) and width (1.89 m [6.2 ft]), but at 0.30 the drag also turns out lower.

The long wheelbase of 2.82 meters (9.3 ft) provides ample room on board. With its horizontal lines, the interior is clean and airy. The “design selection” and “S line” interior lines each give it an even more elegant or sporty appearance. They come in a wide selection of colors and upholstery materials, including top-quality fine Nappa leather. The “design selection” line includes the ambient lighting package plus – its lighting effects subtly bring out the typical Audi manufacturing finish.

Flexible space configuration: rear seat bench plus

The luggage compartment has a volume of 510 l (18.01 cu ft), which increases to 1480 l (52.3 cu ft) when loaded to the roof and with the rear seats folded down. Audi also offers the newest member of the family with the optional rear seat bench plus, which can be shifted laterally and has adjustable seat back angles. This expands the volume of the luggage compartment in the base configuration by up to 60 l (2.1 cu ft) – on the other hand, it offers enhanced comfort for the rear-seat passengers when the seat back and seating surface are set all the way back. The storage and luggage compartment package is also available as an option. A power tailgate is standard. In combination with the optional convenience key, it can be opened with a simple foot gesture.

The SUV in the guise of a coupé shines with a number of additional practical qualities. With its 150 kW (204 PS) 2.0 TDI engine, it can tow trailers with a total weight of up to 2.4 metric tons (braked, 12 percent gradient). Roof rails are available as an option. Hill descent control ensures safety when driving on steep slopes.

More ground clearance off-road: the adaptive air suspension

Thanks to its tight setup, the standard sport suspension offers direct contact with the road. Audi also offers an alternative suspension with controlled dampers or the versatile and comfortable adaptive air suspension. It adjusts the ride height over a wide range of 60 mm (2.4 in). The ground clearance can be increased by as much as 45 mm (1.8 in) when driving on unpaved roads, while the body is lowered by 15 mm (0.6 in) when driving fast. This reduces drag while increasing efficiency at the same time.

The vehicle’s stability also benefits from its low center of gravity. For convenient loading, the rear body can be lowered 55 mm (2.2 in) when the vehicle is stationary.

The optional dynamic steering varies the steering ratio and power assist as a function of the driving speed. A direct ratio and greater power assistance makes the car easy to handle when driving slowly, while at higher speeds the more indirect ratio has a positive effect on straight-line stability. The wheel diameters range from 18 to 21 inches, while there is a choice of no fewer than 21 wheel designs.

The engine range at launch: two TDI engines and one TFSI

The Audi Q5 Sportback will be launched on the market in Europe with three engine versions – two TDI engines and one TFSI. Their power output ranges from 150 kW (204 PS) to 210 kW (286 PS). All the engines come in under the thresholds set in the new Euro 6d ISC-FCM AP emission standard, which places strict limits on nitrogen oxide emissions in road tests.

A 2.0 TDI engine is responsible for propulsion in the Q5 Sportback 40 TDI quattro3. It produces 150 kW (204 PS ) and 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque, and accelerates the large CUV from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 7.6 seconds on its way to a top speed of 222 km/h (137.9 mph). A 12 V mild hybrid system (MHEV) increases the efficiency. Its belt-driven starter-alternator can recover energy when decelerating and store it in a compact lithium-ion battery. What’s more, the MHEV system allows coasting with the engine off, while the start-stop range already begins at a speed of 22 km/h (13.7 mph). A second variant of the 2.0 TDI will follow after the market launch.

A seven-speed S tronic and the efficient quattro drive with ultra technology provide the power transmission for the four-cylinder diesel engine. In normal driving conditions, it directs the torque exclusively to the front wheels. The moment all-wheel drive is required, two clutches instantly activate the rear axle, even predictively in many situations.

The Audi Q5 Sportback 50 TDI quattro4 offers even more power and torque: This model offers 210 kW (286 PS) and 620 Nm (457.3 lb-ft) – enough for a standard sprint in 5.7 seconds and maximum speed of 240 km/h (149.1 mph). The MHEV system works here with 48 V and is even more effective than it is in the four-cylinder diesel. The eight-speed tiptronic goes through the gears smoothly and swiftly; the quattro permanent all-wheel drive uses a mechanical center differential. It distributes 40 percent of the torque to the front axle and 60 percent to the rear and, when necessary, directs the majority of it to the axle with better traction.

With the 2.0 TFSI, a four-cylinder gasoline engine, the Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro5 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 6.1 seconds and takes it to a top speed of 240 km/h (149.1 mph). The gasoline engine produces 195 kW (265 PS) and 370 Nm (272.9 lb-ft) of torque. Like the two-liter TDI, it uses a 12 V mild hybrid system, the seven-speed S tronic transmission, and the quattro drive with ultra technology.

Digital and intuitive: controls and connectivity

For the controls, displays and infotainment, the Q5 Sportback takes over for the Q5 the third-generation modular infotainment system or MIB 3. When fully equipped, the digital Audi virtual cockpit plus with 12.3-inch display and a head-up display are also on board. The multifunction steering wheel plus enables the safe and simple operation of the most important functions and displays.

The MMI navigation plus infotainment system is paired with a 10.1-inch touch display. Its natural language voice control uses the knowledge of the cloud and can be activated by saying “Hey Audi.” Many vehicle settings can be stored in individual user profiles and saved on the myAudi customer portal in the cloud. Some online services from the broad portfolio of Audi connect use the swarm intelligence of the Audi fleet for functions that include alerting drivers to hazards. The myAudi app tightly connects the car with the customer’s smartphone. Optional hardware modules such as the Audi phone box or the Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System supplement the infotainment system.

Helpful and efficient: the driver assist systems

The Audi Q5 Sportback is equipped with numerous driver assist systems. The adaptive cruise assist can take over accelerating, decelerating and keeping in lane for the driver in many situations. The driver only has to touch the capacitive steering wheel to maintain lateral guidance. A second high-tech system is the predictive efficiency assist, which supports a predictive driving style. The turn assist, the swerve assist, the cross-traffic assist and exit warning systems also enhance safety. The standard Audi pre sense city system helps to avoid or mitigate the consequences of collisions with road users in front of the car.

Sporty top-of-the-range model: the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI

At the forefront of the range is the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2. Its cultivated three-liter diesel engine produces an output of 251 kW (341 PS), the powerful torque of 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) is constantly available from 1,750 rpm to 3,250 rpm. An actuator in the exhaust system lends the sound tone and richness. Performance: 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.1 seconds, top speed of 250 km/h (155.3 mph) (electronically limited).

The 3.0 TDI has been made even better in many details. The pistons have been changed from aluminum to forged steel. This new material reduces heat losses and because of its strength does not incur any weight penalty compared with aluminum pistons The solenoid valve injectors are able to inject the fuel with a constantly high level of precision because a new piezoelectric sensor monitors the closing of the needle. It can perform up to eight individual injections per work cycle and also meter minimal fuel quantities with high precision.

A small, light compressor wheel rotates in the turbocharger of the V6 diesel engine, getting up to speed especially quickly – an important factor for the spontaneous and powerful development of torque. The intercooler now runs via a new, indirect water-air cooler in the inside V of the engine. The quick build-up of the boost pressure benefits from the short intake air routes.

MHEV and EPC: even more efficiency and spontaneity

The 3.0 TDI brings with it two technologies that reduce fuel consumption and enhance spontaneity. The 48 V mild hybrid system (MHEV) recovers up to 8 kW of power when decelerating. With the electricity from the lithium-ion battery, the CUV can coast for up to 40 seconds with the engine off, after which the belt-driven starter-alternator comfortably restarts the engine. Another building block in the 48 V network is the electric powered compressor (EPC). When moving off and accelerating from low rotational speeds, it accelerates the build-up of the boost pressure and ensures that the 3.0 TDI responds spontaneously.

Two SCR catalytic converters: exhaust gas aftertreatment

As in all TDI engines, Audi employs the twin dosing technology with two SCR catalytic converters in the Q5 Sportback for the aftertreatment of the exhaust gas. The first of these catalytic converters lies directly behind the manifold in the exhaust line and serves as a particulate filter at the same time; the second is located away from the engine under the vehicle floor. With the two catalytic converters, different operating situations and a wide temperature window for the exhaust gas can be covered. Thanks to the twin dosing technology, the SQ5 Sportback TDI2 also comes in well below the limits set by the new Euro 6d ISC-FCM emission standard.

Changing gears quickly and smoothly: the eight-speed tiptronic

As with the 3.0 TDI version of the Q5 Sportback, a fast and smooth-shifting eight-speed tiptronic handles the power transmission in the S model. The quattro permanent all-wheel drive transfers the torque variably as needed to the front and rear axles. On request, Audi can supplement this with the sport differential, which actively adjusts the distribution of the torque between the rear wheels when driving in a sporty style, directing more torque to the outside wheel that has better grip – making the vehicle even more agile when cornering at speed. The outside rear wheel is also given more torque when accelerating out of tight radii in order to further increase the dynamism.

Supreme precision: the suspension

The suspension of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2 is able to handle the performance of the powerful diesel drive with supreme ease. Five-link suspensions direct each of the four wheels. 20-inch wheels with 255/45 tires are standard, but 21-inch wheels from Audi or Audi Sport GmbH are available as an alternative. Six-piston brake calipers made of aluminum and brake disks with a diameter of 375 mm (14.8 in) are mounted on the front axle. The S sport suspension with damper control lowers the body by 30 mm (1.2 in) compared with the Q5 Sportback and offers an especially wide spread between comfort and dynamism.

Along with the optional sport differential, engine, steering and the automatic transmission, the controlled dampers are integrated in the standard Audi drive select dynamic handling system, which allows the driver to manage the character of these systems via six profiles. A seventh profile (allroad) is added if the adaptive air suspension with S-specific tuning is on board – the air suspension adapts the body’s ride height to the driving situation at the time. Dynamic steering is another optional module.

New highlights: exterior and interior design

Distinctive details help the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2 leave an even more powerful impression. Vertical brackets give structure to the large side air inlets on the front bumper. Filigree bars connect large octagonal honeycombs with each other in the octagonal Singleframe grille. Audi LED headlights are installed as standard, Matrix LED headlight with automatic high beam and dynamic turn signals are available as an option. The rear bumper integrates a bracket in matte aluminum, under which the diffuser insert and four chrome-plated oval tailpipe trims can be found. The new digital OLED technology can be chosen for the rear lights.

The interior of the Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI2 is designed in black or dark gray colors, the illuminated aluminum door sill trims are decorated with S logos. There is a choice of three upholstery options for the electrically adjustable sport seats with the embossed S logos. Contrasting stitching adorns the seats and the steering wheel; a massage function and seat ventilation are available on request. Brushed aluminum is standard for the inlays, the alternatives are two carbon designs and a piano finish.

Market launch: first half of 2021

The Q5 Sportback and the SQ5 Sportback TDI2 roll off the assembly line at the San José Chiapa plant in Mexico. They can be ordered now and will be launched on international markets in the first half of 2021. For the Chinese market, the CUV will be built in CKD production at the Changchun plant.

SOURCE: Audi