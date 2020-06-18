Audi realigns its Technical Development division

CEO Markus Duesmann is also Head of Technical Development at Audi with immediate effect. Nearly three months after becoming Chairman of the Board of Management, the Supervisory Board on Thursday additionally entrusted him with responsibility for Technical Development at AUDI AG. Duesmann will realign the premium brand’s development division with a special focus on process quality. He will be supported by a Chief Operating Officer, who will coordinate the day-to-day business of the development engineers, and a Chief Transition Architect, who will organize the realignment of the Technical development at Audi. Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler is leaving the company at his own request.

Chairman of the Supervisory Board Herbert Diess: “One of our most experienced development engineers is leaving the company after 34 years. Many cars from Volkswagen, Bentley, Škoda and most recently Audi bear his signature. The Supervisory Board thanks Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler for 34 years of successful work at the Volkswagen Group and wishes him all the best for the future. I am convinced that Markus Duesmann will accelerate the transformation with a view to the Audi aspiration of Vorsprung durch Technik.”

Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council Peter Mosch: “With his many years of experience at the Group, Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler has given stability to the entire development team in turbulent times and after many personnel changes. And for that, he has earned the gratitude of everyone at Audi. The next steps that are required will now be a matter for the boss: at a crucial moment of digital and environmental upheaval for Audi, to accelerate processes and modernize the structures of our Technical Development division in an employee-friendly manner.”

Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler came to Ingolstadt from Wolfsburg in November 2018. In the past one and a half years, Rothenpieler continued the evolvement of Technical Development that his predecessor had initiated. “Audi’s Technical Development division is prepared for the necessary transition!” said Hans-Joachim Rothenpieler. He established new competencies in the areas of electric mobility and digitalization, including artificial intelligence. Born in Westphalia, Rothenpieler has worked for the Volkswagen Group since 1986, including as Head of Complete Vehicle Development at Škoda, as Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development at the Bentley brand, and as Member of the Board of Management for Development at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles.

Markus Duesmann has been Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG since April 1, 2020. An engineer himself, he has since then also held overall responsibility for research and development throughout the Volkswagen Group as a member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG.

SOURCE: Audi