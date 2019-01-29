Audi promotes EEBUS standard for intelligent connection of electric cars and buildings

Audi is actively involved in shaping the digital energy world of the future. The brand with the four rings is involved in the EEBUS initiative to promote networking across manufacturer and industry boundaries. The Audi e-tron (combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km (62.1 mi)*: 26.2 – 22.6 (WLTP); 24.6 – 23.7 (NEFZ); CO2 emissions combined in g/km (g/mi): 0) is the first electric car whose charging system uses the new communication standard. At the “Plugfest E-Mobility” at the Audi plant in Brussels, developers are testing cross-industry compatibility before the EEBUS standard for energy communication is introduced in February.

The electric car will play an important role as a power consumer in the digital energy world. As an energy storage device, the electric car has great potential to drive the energy transition forward and absorb peak loads resulting from regenerative generation. Cars are stationary for most of the day, which leaves a great deal of time for flexible charging. Because of this, the new power consumers not only present an additional load on the power grid, but can potentially serve as flexible storage devices in the context of the variable availability of solar and wind power. Inside a building, electric cars and household appliances, heat pumps, and other consumers can coordinate their particular power requirements, thereby preventing overloads. However, this requires all large power generators and consumers to be connected in order to ensure intelligent control of power requirements. This is precisely what the EEBUS initiative has defined as its goal: Seamless and cross-industry communication in the energy system of the future. Audi is working together with more than 70 international companies to create the common language for energy management in the Internet of Things.

SOURCE: Audi