Audi Hungaria is the second carbon-neutral Audi site

Today Audi Hungaria in cooperation with E.ON Hungaria officially started operation of Europe’s biggest photovoltaic roof installation. Since the start of the year, the site in Győr has used only green power. In 2012 Audi’s Hungarian plant opened a geothermal facility to supply most of its heat requirements. The remainder is compensated by bio-gas certificates. Audi Hungaria is thus the second of five Audi sites to achieve a neutral carbon balance.