Audi full-size station wagon now as a plug-in hybrid: the new A6 Avant TFSI e quattro

Beautiful station wagons are called Avant – and are now also electrically driven and have zero local emissions. Following the A6 Sedan, the Audi full-size station wagon is now entering the market as a plug-in hybrid (PHEV). The intelligent drive management with a predictive operating strategy enables the new Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro** to achieve a high electric range, low fuel consumption and dynamic performance. The Audi A6 Avant PHEV has a comprehensive range of standard equipment on board, including the S line exterior package, Audi virtual cockpit, Matrix LED headlights as well as sport suspension and sport seats.

*Figures for fuel consumption and CO2 emissions and efficiency classes given in ranges depend on the tires/wheels used

**The collective consumption values of all models named and available on the German market can be found in the list provided at the end of this MediaInfo

Audi is now also offering its successful full-size station wagon A6 Avant as a plug-in hybrid: The new A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro has a system output of 270 kW (367 PS) (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km (US mpg): 2.1–1.9 (112.0–123.8); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 18.1–17.6; combined CO2 emissions in g/km* (g/mi): 48–44 (77.2–70.8)). Its drive concept combines a 2.0 TFSI engine with 185 kW (252 PS) of output and 370 Nm (272.9 lb-ft) of torque with a powerful electric motor. The permanently excited synchronous machine has a peak output of 105 kW and a peak torque of 350 Nm (258.1 lb-ft). Together with the separating clutch, it is integrated into a seven-speed S tronic, which uses ultra technology to transfer the drive torque to a quattro drivetrain. The Audi A6 Avant PHEV thus has an efficient and permanently available all-wheel drive for an equally high level of traction and dynamic handling. The system torque already reaches its maximum of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) at a speed of 1,250 rpm.

The electric range of the Audi A6 Avant 55 TFSI e quattro** is up to 51 kilometers (31.7 mi) in the WLTP cycle. This means that it is eligible for a 50 percent company car tax reduction in Germany. The A6 Avant PHEV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62.1 mph) in 5.7 seconds. Its top speed is 250 km/h (155.3 mph) – in electric-only mode, the plug-in hybrid can reach a speed of up to 135 km/h (83.9 mph) (combined fuel consumption in l/100 km [US mpg]: 2.1–1.9 (112.0–123.8); combined electric power consumption in kWh/100 km*: 18.1–17.6; combined CO2 emissions in g/km* (g/mi): 48–44 (77.2–70.8)).

Autonomous – drive management and predictive operating strategy

The drive concept of the Audi PHEV model is designed so that customers can do most of their daily driving electrically and therefore with zero local emissions. They can choose between the three drive modes “EV” for all-electric driving, “Hybrid” for the efficient combination of both drive types and “Hold” to conserve the electrical energy available at any given time.

In “Hybrid” mode, the predictive operating strategy ensures maximum efficiency and the maximum possible amount of electric driving. It controls the drivetrain so that the last stage of the journey before getting to the destination can be covered in all-electric mode and the battery is charged up beforehand via the combustion engine where necessary. The predictive efficiency assist takes over the fine planning of a stage of the journey. It also uses a large amount of information for this purpose, including navigation, online traffic events, the customer’s driving style, and the vehicle sensors such as the camera and radar. It plans the management of the drives and decides between freewheeling with the engine deactivated and coasting recuperation.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Audi