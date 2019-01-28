Audi expands premium mobility offering in Europe: Audi on demand starts in Spain

Audi is expanding its premium mobility offering in Europe and is now launching Audi on demand also in Spain. The first service hub has opened on January 21 with a local Audi partner in Barcelona. In this way, the service is increasingly becoming established as a new digital area of business for retailers. The Four Rings will successively expand their network for premium mobility with local sales partners in numerous cities worldwide in 2019.

With Audi on demand in Barcelona, customers select their desired Audi from a range of current models, book it online on www.es.audiondemand.com/book and pick it up from the retailer “Superwagen Sant Cugat.” The booking period is between one hour and 28 days.

The Spanish Audi partner is thus following the example of eight dealerships in the United Kingdom. Last year, they integrated the digital service into their business operations for the first time. “Our experiences in the UK have been excellent. We are therefore looking forward to the roll-out of this product in another European market”, stated Bettina Bernhardt, Manager of Audi Business Innovation (ABI) GmbH. “This will open up further sources of revenue and a completely new digital business segment for the retailers.” With Audi on demand, dealerships gain additional customer groups and sales opportunities, utilize their own vehicle fleets more efficiently and increase their flexibility through used-car marketing. Payment depends, among other things, on the number of bookings and customer satisfaction.

Audi is promoting the integration of Audi on demand into the retail business and is offering its partner companies’ comprehensive support. The all-round package includes the development of the IT infrastructure and marketing support, as well as the establishment of operational processes. In addition, during the course of the year, customers will be able to access the entire Audi on demand fleet in Europe with just one online registration. The company continues to expand Audi on demand worldwide.

