Audi e-tron brings the first modern electric vehicle to ‘Fully Charged LIVE’

The Audi e-tron demonstrated how far EVs have come over the last quarter century, recently delivering the first modern EV to “Fully Charged LIVE” in Austin, Texas. The e-tron towed the trailer and payload, weighing a combined 4000 lbs., through the Oklahoma rain with comfort and efficiency.

Audi Tulsa and Audi ONE, Audi of America’s Herndon-based electrification strategy team, supported the all-volunteer Oklahoma Chapter of the Electric Auto Association in bringing the EV to “Fully Charged LIVE,” picking up their payload from Tulsa Tech in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and hauling it more than 500 miles to the Circuit of the Americas, where the event was hosted.

Using CCS compatible fast chargers on both the Electrify America and Francis Solar charging networks, the Audi e-tron was able to replenish 80% of its battery’s capacity in just 30 minutes with high-speed 150 kW charging. With all the capabilities customers expect of a premium midsize SUV, the e-tron, when properly equipped, is rated to tow 4,000 lbs. and comes with standard quattro all-wheel drive and air suspension.

“EVs have long been a community-driven technology, as evidenced by the initiative of the Oklahoma Electric Auto Association to bring this iconic vehicle to our event,” said Chelsea Sexton, U.S. presenter of the “Fully Charged LIVE.”

Sexton added, “I’m grateful to the Audi teams and Tulsa Tech for their support and was excited to hop into the Audi e-tron for the journey.”

SOURCE: Audi