Audi adds brand exclusive charging stations to its premium e-mobility ecosystem in China

The Four Rings are accelerating their e-offensive in China. As part of the “Vorsprung 2030 China Strategy”, Audi is enriching its mobility ecosystem by bringing the Audi premium charging stations to customers in China. The first batch will go live before the end of this year.
“Audi believes that premium should go beyond the car. The Audi super-charging stations are the latest example of Audi’s commitment to provide a premium customer journey to our Chinese users,” said Audi China President Dr. Jürgen Unser. “In the e-mobility era we must offer our customers more than just a premium product, we have to offer an entire premium ecosystem, with charging as the core.”
All users of full-electric cars can enjoy a seamless e-mobility experience at the super-charging stations with the Audi App, whose search, reservation, and payment features are as convenient as Plug & Charge. Twenty stations will be introduced in major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen by the end of 2022. More cities and locations will follow, with locations to be chosen based on their population size and traffic of premium BEV owners.
“With the rollout of the Audi premium charging stations, we are bringing customers in China more convenience and more ways to experience the brand’s premium e-mobility lifestyle,” said Zhou Xuelian, Project Sponsor of Audi charging stations, Executive Vice President of Purchasing, Audi China.
Advanced infrastructure prepared for the charging demands of future generation models
The roll-out of the Audi charging stations coincides with the arrival of the Audi RS e-tron GT, the technological spearhead of the brand’s electric offensive, which will meet Chinese customers at the end of this year.
Audi will have launched a total of 6 BEV models in the Chinese market by the end of 2022, including Audi e-tron, Audi e-tron Sportback, Audi RS e-tron GT, Audi Q5 e-tron, Audi Q4 e-tron, and Audi Q2L e-tron. And by mid-decade, it will offer five localized premium EVs specifically tailored to Chinese customers including PPE models. With their advanced technologies, the Audi super-charging stations can meet the charging needs of all models in the Audi e-tron family through 2025. This includes the fully electric and technologically advanced models produced by the Audi FAW NEV Company which will be based on the Premium Platform Electric, or PPE. The PPE cars will be tailor-made for China with many unique features and technologies, including super-fast charging, high electric range, and a brand new electronics architecture. Models based on the MQB, MLB, MEB, and J1 platforms will also be compatible with the Audi super-charging stations.
Audi premium experience with advanced technology
The Audi charging stations feature advanced technologies for fast charging at up to 360kW, with a maximum voltage of 1,000V and a maximum current of 400A, applicable for future faster charging demands. The advanced super-charging infrastructure is configured with liquid-cooled terminals that can lower the heat productively during the fast charging. With the charging cable only 27mm in diameter, the charging gun is lighter than the conventional one, making it more convenient for customers to use. The cable length is also long enough so that all types of Audi e-tron models can be accommodated regardless of whether the charging socket is located in the front or rear of the car.
Premium charging experience in consistent Audi design
The look and feel of the Audi charging stations is consistent with the latest Audi showroom design in China, which is based on the new global brand design language, thus supporting a consistent brand experience for the customers. High-quality materials and surfaces reflect the premium nature of the brand and create recognition value. Progressive Premium forms the basis of every design element and creates an inviting and calm atmosphere for the customer charging experience.
Audi charging stations integrated in route navigation and Audi App
All the Audi charging stations will be conveniently integrated in the Audi MMI navigation system: Therefore route calculation can be easily managed. In addition, on longer trips, which require a stopover for recharging, the MMI navigation system of the Audi e-tron models will integrate the Audi charging stations in the overall EV route planning including the overall route time and charging time at the Audi charging station. The customers can also search the next Audi charging stations nearby via Audi App. The charging status of the car will be displayed in the Audi App during charging.
Holistic charging solutions for customers in China
Beside the new Audi super-charging stations, the brand also offers a comprehensive charging solution for home charging and public fast charging.
Home charging is enabled with free Audi brand charging wall boxes and premium installation services. The wall box can support up to 11kW, it’s smart and connected, can be remotely controlled and shared with other designated car owners through the Audi App. Customers just need to plug in the charging gun because it supports the plug in and charge function.
For public charging, customers can access many charging pillar operators in China via the Audi App. Also, customers can enjoy valet charging or mobile charging. At our dealers, customers also have the chance to enjoy a premium charging experience by using the dealers’ high power charging stations.
The fast charging solutions is implemented with the public charging network including CAMS, where Audi partners together with Volkswagen Group China. CAMS has built 912 super charging stations, and over 8,200 charging points covering 135 cities in China as of October 2022.The Audi App also covers 250,000 public charging piles from selected charging point operators.
With its electric transformation in full swing, Audi is leading the future of sustainable mobility in China, and globally. Audi is fully committed to providing innovative products and services tailor-made to their unique needs.
SOURCE: Audi