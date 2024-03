At its Capital Markets Day held yesterday in Turin, Italy, Iveco Group presented its revised guidance for 2024 and, within its new Strategic Business Plan (SBP), financial targets at 2026 and 2028

At its Capital Markets Day held yesterday in Turin, Italy, Iveco Group presented its revised guidance for 2024 and, within its new Strategic Business Plan (SBP), financial targets at 2026 and 2028.

Both the updated guidance and the future targets take into account the exclusion of the Fire Fighting Business Unit since, as announced on Wednesday, March 13, Iveco Group signed a definitive agreement for the transfer of its ownership.

SOURCE: Iveco