At Balocco proving ground the new Alfa Romeo Milano comes to life. Its debut on April 10th

At home at the Balocco test track, Alfa Romeo’s historic proving ground, the Italian team of Alfa Romeo engineers is intensifying the final stages of development of the new Alfa Romeo Milano

Development tests are progressing at the Balocco testing site on the Alfa Romeo Milano, the upcoming sporty car planned and designed by the masterful Alfa Romeo Centro Stile. Milano will be unveiled to the world at an event on April 10 in Milan itself, to be livestreamed to anyone who wants to take part.

Under the expert guidance of the team of Italian engineers that has played a major role in extraordinary 100% Alfa Romeo projects (such as the 4C, 8C, Giulia and Stelvio Q and Giulia GTA), the Milano – a car due to make Alfa Romeo’s debut in the world of 100% electric vehicles – and its development are being refined. The development strategies are coordinated by the Italian team of Alfa Romeo engineers at the Balocco Proving Ground, where test drivers find the ideal conditions to test out on the track the requirements and targets set by Alfa Romeo’s dynamic engineers, who are responsible for validating the project.

Under the leadership of the expert Domenico Bagnasco, responsible for validating the vehicle’s dynamic essence, the Milano is being tuned up to outstanding targets, as always for every Alfa Romeo. Domenico Bagnasco’s career includes the development of several Alfa Romeo sports cars that have become part of the collective unconscious, as a manifesto of the brand’s driving pleasure and sportiness: the memorable 8C, the brutal 4C, the legendary Giulia GTA, and many more.

The team is focused on outstanding dynamics, with targeted and specific interventions on the suspension. The aim remains unmistakable driving dynamics, based on direct and extremely precise steering geometry, to guarantee quick cornering with a high level of grip.

Heading the project is Stefano Cereda, long a big name in Alfa Romeo projects. At the forefront of the development of the Giulia and Stelvio diesel engines, Stefano Cereda made his Alfa Romeo debut with the Giorgio project, remembered for the confidentiality required of Alfa Romeo’s outstanding engineers as they created the most majestic development project in recent decades. Before proudly taking on the management of the Milano project, Stefano gave the go-ahead to the development of the Tonale’s Plug-In Hybrid Q4 280HP engine.

The technical development of the Milano is led by Luigi Domenichelli, an expert Italian engineer tasked with integrating and validating all the vehicle subsystems in terms of performance, durability, and comfort. The ambitious design targets are focused on guaranteeing both Alfa Romeo’s distinctive road handling and class-leading ergonomics, based on an excellent and sophisticated human-machine interface.

SOURCE: Stellantis