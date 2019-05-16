Ashok Leyland bags the order for 400 minibuses from Senegal

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group, has received an order from Senegal. This order comes from Senbus Industries, a company assembling urban buses in Dakar. Ashok Leyland has signed a contract for supplying 400 units of Ashok Leyland Eagle 916 Minibuses valuing Euro 10.06Mn. This order comes after the successful operation of 475 buses to Senegal’s Dakar Dem Dikk.

The Eagle 916 bus is a strong and sturdy platform, which has been developed exclusively for Africa. Featuring superior technology of inline pump with Euro III emission norms, maneuverability and fuel-efficiency, Eagle takes comfort, safety and profitability to the next level. Extensive on road product trials have been carried out with various customers in Africa. These buses have been tried and tested on numerous successful projects. The capital of Senegal will start receiving buses towards the end of June this year.

This project will provide mobility solutions to the country by expanding reach and covering the remote areas through AFTU, a leading private bus association of operator groups that run buses extensively across Senegal

Speaking about this order, Mr. Arijit Dutta Chowdhury, Vice President – Project & Defence Sales, International Operations, Ashok Leyland, said, “Ashok Leyland has been at the forefront of providing public transportation and to offer world-class solutions to Senegal. We are very pleased to receive this order from Senbus Industries. This order will be a starting phase to connect rural remote areas of Senegal to urban cities and to promote sustainable mobility. This will further empower the private transport sector in Senegal under AFTU.”

A special aspect of this project is that Senbus Industries will be supplied with Semi Knocked Down buses and Ashok Leyland will be collaborating with Senbus on assembling them locally in Senegal. Ashok Leyland’s team of engineers will work extensively with the skilled team at Senbus for vehicle assembly, delivering high quality finished products and aftersales support. A full-fledged workshop is also being planned at Dakar by Senbus Industries.

Ashok Leyland is currently the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. This order would further consolidate its leadership position.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland