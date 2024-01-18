Ashok Leyland bags order for 1225 Buses from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged orders from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings for 1225 nos. fully built Viking buses to be delivered by April 2024

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has bagged orders from the Karnataka State Transport Undertakings for 1225 nos. fully built Viking buses to be delivered by April 2024. This will further contribute to strengthening Ashok Leyland’s dominant position in the bus industry.

Ashok Leyland has been the most preferred brand by Karnataka State Transport Undertakings (STUs), boasting a fleet of over 11,680 operational buses. These buses shall adhere to AIS153 standards, and the design places a strong emphasis on ensuring superior passenger comfort and top-notch safety for both passengers and driver. Packed with advanced features, including a powerful H-series 6-cylinder 147 kW (197 hp) engine, and OBD-II certification, these buses showcase Ashok Leyland’s state-of-the-art technology.

Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are delighted to continue our longstanding association with Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. Local mobility plays a crucial role in overall national and economic growth. We are committed to providing the best suitable transport solutions with our expertise in developing technologically advanced, innovative, and efficient products. Our deep understanding of our markets and customers is what sets us apart and has been instrumental in our success in winning these orders”.

Sanjeev Kumar, President- M&HCV, Ashok Leyland, said. “We are thrilled to have received this order from Karnataka State Transport Undertakings. The ongoing success of our partnership emphasizes the confidence and trust our customers have in our products. Specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of Karnataka State Transport Undertakings, our buses stand as a testament to the reliability, durability, and robustness of our engineering. This repeat order is a clear indication of the trust our customers place in Ashok Leyland.”

Ashok Leyland is the 4th largest manufacturer of buses in the world and India’s largest bus manufacturer. This recent order represents a significant step forward, highlighting Karnataka State Transport Undertakings’ enduring trust in Ashok Leyland’s exceptional products and services.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland