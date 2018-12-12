Arrive safely with the five-star Holden Acadia SUV

The all new Holden Acadia seven-seat SUV has achieved a five-star ANCAP safety rating. Acadia is the first vehicle from the General Motors stable to be safety tested to the new 2018 ANCAP/Euro NCAP aligned protocols and it’s passed with flying colours.

“Arriving in style is a given with the Acadia,” said Holden Chairman and Managing Director Dave Buttner, “but arriving safely is the most important thing. I am really pleased to see the Acadia achieve a five-star safety rating, and that Acadia scored so well under ANCAP’s new and tougher Euro NCAP aligned protocols.

“I am exceptionally proud of the enormous effort that has been put into establishing Acadia’s safety credentials. A lot of highly qualified people across Holden, and more broadly in GM, have worked hard to calibrate what are leading edge safety systems and make certain they work as intended in Australian conditions.”

Mr Buttner wasn’t the only one pleased with the results. According to ANCAP, “The Holden Acadia impressed across the range of assessment areas with high scores for Adult Occupant Protection (94%), Child Occupant Protection (87%), Vulnerable Road User Protection (74%) and Safety Assist (86%).

ANCAP’s Chief Executive, James Goodwin, went on to say, “These are impressive results and it is encouraging to see Holden offer such a strong safety performer in this competitive family SUV segment. The collision avoidance technologies fitted to the Acadia performed very well.”

The Acadia scored full points in testing of its lane support systems, autonomously maintaining lane position within line markings as well as the un-marked road edge. The Acadia also intervened in overtaking scenarios, passing the more critical emergency lane keeping tests.

Holden’s new Acadia features a Lateral Impact Avoidance system that combines the Side Blind Zone Alert and Land Keep Assist technology to alert drivers changing lanes if another vehicle is either in or approaching their blind spot, further reducing the risk of a collision.

All Holden Acadia SUVs are fitted with a comprehensive suite of safety features as standard equipment. In addition to its seven airbags which provide side head-protecting curtain airbags and extend to cover all three seating rows, the Acadia has the following safety features standard across its entire range:

• Traffic Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Assist

• LED Daytime Running Lamps

• Side Blind Zone Alert

• Lateral Impact Avoidance

• Rear Cross Traffic Alert

• Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist

• Autonomous Emergency Braking

• Forward Collision Alert with Head-Up Warning

• Following Distance Indicator

• Rear Park Assist

• Rear View Camera

The Holden Acadia SUV also features an innovative rear seat reminder that alerts the driver to check the rear seat rows before departing the vehicle, ensuring that nothing or no-one is left behind in the summer heat.

SOURCE: Holden