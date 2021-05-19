Arrival selects HERE SDK for its electric vehicles

HERE Technologies to power Arrival’s in-vehicle navigation solution

Arrival, the company reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles (EVs), has selected HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, to power its in-vehicle Human-Machine Interface (HMI) navigation solution.

Arrival has been developing its own proprietary hardware, software and robotics since 2015 and is using these technologies to enable electric vehicle production through its unique Microfactories, which are small-footprint, low CapEx and can be deployed quickly to serve local communities. Electric vehicles benefit from predictable routes and overnight depot charging, fitting seamlessly within commercial fleets. With the rise of e-commerce, accelerated by COVID-19 and the demand for same-day-delivery, ￼the global market for commercial fleets is expected to grow. Tackling the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, Arrival’s integrated transportation ecosystem provides the tools for cities and businesses to achieve their sustainability goals.

HERE’s software development kit (SDK) goes well beyond standard mapping, routing and search functionalities. It provides real-time visibility into the geographic location of mobile assets and offline capabilities that include route calculation, location search and turn-by-turn navigation. Thanks to a highly compressed data format, HERE SDK provides fast upload times and a seamless user experience that can be customized by incorporating private points of interest (POIs).

“After a comprehensive benchmarking process, Arrival came to the conclusion that the navigation SDK from HERE is one of the best on the market. The quality of the location data coupled with the customization capabilities of the SDK means that HERE is the perfect partner for us. As a result, we’re delighted to provide drivers of Arrival vehicles with the best technology to do their jobs comfortably and efficiently,” said Valentin Anisimov, HMI System Lead in Technology at Arrival.

“We are extremely proud to be partnering with Arrival on tackling the challenge of our times – zero-emissions transport. With HERE SDK, Arrival can now offer their drivers a best-in-class routing experience. We look forward to helping Arrival realize its goal of making cities cleaner and deliveries faster,” said Knuth Sexauer, Vice President for Automotive at HERE Technologies.

Together, Arrival and HERE are poised to enhance the performance of electric commercial fleets and have a radical impact on climate change as a result.

