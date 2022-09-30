Arrival produces first production verification van in Microfactory

Arrival today announced that it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory

Arrival today announced that it has produced the first production verification vehicle from its Bicester Microfactory.

Arrival produced the first Van in a Microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.

The milestone is a big stepping stone towards at-scale production and delivering vehicles to its customers.

“Today is an important day for Arrival. This is the first time a vehicle has ever been built in our Microfactory, using a new method that does not use a traditional assembly line. Although we have not yet achieved serial production, we are focused on making it happen. We will continue to produce vehicles in our Microfactory in order to master at-scale production,” said Denis Sverdlov, Founder and CEO at Arrival. “It has been more difficult than we had initially imagined, and I thank the team for the immense amount of effort, technology, innovative breakthroughs, and problem solving.”

The Arrival Vans produced this year in the company’s first Microfactory in Bicester, UK, will be used for continued testing, validation and quality control, rather than being sold to customers.

Further information will be provided on Arrival’s Q3 earnings webinar taking place on Tuesday, 8th November 2022.

SOURCE: Arrival