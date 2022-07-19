Arriva Group has been awarded a new contract in Hungary

Arriva’s Hungarian business has signed a new contract with the Budapest Passenger Transport Authority (Budaprest Közlekedési Központ) to operate services across the city

The passenger transport company already operates a significant part of the public bus services in Budapest and following a competitive tender, the company will continue with a ten-year awarded contract with the option to extend by a further two years.

Arriva’s experience in sustainable transport solutions was a key component of the tender, combined with its strong track record in Budapest, where it has been one of the key operators for the last ten years. The company has also committed to purchasing 166 new buses with significantly improved environmental credentials, reducing emissions by 50 per cent. The new, modern air-conditioned vehicles will also have additional capacity, with each bus able to carry ten per cent more passengers than before, representing an additional six people per vehicle.

Sian Leydon, Managing Director Mainland Europe said “This is a significant win for the team in Hungary and secures our position for a further decade as one of Budapest’s leading operators. I’m also delighted that we will be supporting the BKK transport authority on its decarbonisation journey and cutting emissions from our services in the city by 50 per cent. Arriva is a leader in sustainable transport and we will continue to look for innovative ways to improve services”.

Arriva Hungary remains committed to improving air quality and to introducing zero-emission vehicles. The company will continue to work with the PTA towards its ‘Smart City’ ambitions, which sees long term action plans for Budapest as a sustainable city from an environmental, social and economic perspective.

SOURCE: Arriva