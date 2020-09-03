Arnaud Deboeuf appointed EVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain of Groupe PSA

Arnaud Deboeuf is appointed EVP Manufacturing and Supply Chain from September 3rd and joins the Executive Committee of Groupe PSA, following the appointment of Yann Vincent as CEO of ACC (Automotive Cell Company), a joint venture founded by Groupe PSA and Total.

Graduated from the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussées, Arnaud Deboeuf has nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. He joined Groupe PSA in September 2019 as Director of Industrial Strategy, after having held various positions at Renault.

Carlos Tavares says: “Arnaud is a recognized leader in the automotive industry with a rich professional background and I am happy to welcome him to the Global Executive Committee, where he will be able to make a decisive contribution to the challenges to come. I would also like to thank Yann Vincent who has been a key player in the performance of Groupe PSA since 2014 and I have every confidence in his ability to set up and develop the new ACC joint venture, which is the cornerstone of our transition towards a clean, safe and affordable mobility. With the appointments of these two leaders, we are strengthening the potential of our company, ahead of the birth of Stellantis, a future benchmark player in the global automotive industry”

SOURCE: PSA Group