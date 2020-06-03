ArcelorMittal named Steel Sustainability Champion for third consecutive year

The accolade for 2019 maintains ArcelorMittal’s perfect run as a Steel Sustainability Champion, since the programme was launched in 2017. Being named a Sustainability Champion distinguishes the steel companies who, like ArcelorMittal, are leading by example in creating a truly sustainable steel industry. The programme seeks to encourage other steel companies to increase their efforts, set higher standards and demonstrate a strong commitment to sustainable development and the circular economy.

This designation reflects ArcelorMittal’s dedication to worldsteel’s sustainable development charter; the company’s regular and transparent reporting on its environmental, social and economic performance; its commitment to providing a safe and healthy work environment for steelworkers; and its success in 2019’s Steelie Awards, where it won the ‘Excellence in sustainability’ category for its Climate Action Report.

Worldsteel represents steelmakers in every major steel-producing country, as well as national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes.

Brian Aranha, executive vice president, head of strategy, CTO, R&D, CCM, global automotive, communications and corporate responsibility, ArcelorMittal said, “As the world’s leading steel company, we are inventing smarter steels for a better world because we recognise that sustainability sits at the heart of securing our license to operate, into the future. Extending our sustainability champion status for the third straight year is a confirmation of our dedication to making sustainable development a priority for our business.”

SOURCE: ArcelorMittal