Aptiv to present at Barclays Industrial Select conference

President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami

   February 14, 2020

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at  ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934 .

SOURCE: Aptiv 

