Aptiv to present at Barclays Industrial Select conference

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) President and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Joseph Massaro, will present at Barclays Industrial Select Conference in Miami at 8:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

A simultaneous webcast of the presentation will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. For additional information, please contact Aptiv Investor Relations at ir@aptiv.com or Elena Rosman at +1.917.994.3934 .

