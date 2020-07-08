Aptiv recognized for sustainability

By Kevin P. Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer

Doing the right thing, the right way, is central to Aptiv’s values. As we build the technologies that enable a safer, greener and more connected world, we know we must do so in a way that is sustainable by design.

I am very pleased to see our commitment recognized in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment, where Aptiv recently received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC). The assessment measures companies’ exposure to industry-specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and their ability to manage those risks relative to peers.

This is the third year in a row our rating has improved, a reflection of our sustainability initiatives and increased disclosures. Aptiv is now rated in the top 11% of companies in our category.

MSCI ESG Research provides MSCI ESG Ratings on global public and a few private companies on a scale of AAA (leader) to CCC (laggard), according to exposure to industry-specific ESG risks and the ability to manage those risks relative to peers. Learn more about MSCI ESG ratings here.

Aptiv has made great strides across MSCI’s major categories, in line with our strategic focus on clean technology development. Our most recent sustainability report details our efforts across these categories and more.

It is important to continually renew our commitment to sustainability, especially as we work together toward an end to the pandemic. Aptiv will soon release an updated report with new goals that will take us through 2025. The goals will sharpen our focus on employee health and safety and the environment, reinforce our ethical foundation and ensure that we are well positioned to continue our technology leadership role well into the future.

