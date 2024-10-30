Aptera reaches major milestone with first production-intent vehicle for real-world validation and testing

Aptera’s first production-intent vehicle successfully completes first function test

Aptera Motors has reached a significant milestone in the development of its solar electric vehicle (sEV) with the successful first drive of its first production-intent vehicle, which will be used for real-world validation and testing. This vehicle, the first in a series, has been engineered to rigorously test Aptera’s production-intent design, production components, and critical performance metrics such as range, solar charging capability, and efficiency.

This landmark vehicle incorporates Aptera’s recently adopted Vitesco Technologies EMR3 drivetrain, the in-board motor solution announced earlier this year. This initial test drive has validated Aptera’s proprietary battery pack, which is now functioning with the EMR3 powertrain—a critical combination that is now being tested together in real-world conditions. For the first time, Aptera’s production composite body structure, also known as its Body in Carbon or BinC, is spinning its production drivetrain under code developed in-house with power from a proprietary battery pack, a testament to the company’s engineering agility and innovative manufacturing approach.

“Driving our first production-intent vehicle marks an extraordinary moment in Aptera’s journey,” said Steve Fambro, Aptera’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO. “It demonstrates real progress toward delivering a vehicle that redefines efficiency, sustainability, and energy independence.”

Aptera’s production-intent models will continue to evolve, with additional production parts and functionality integrated and tested over time. As each feature is validated, Aptera will continue to test the vehicle’s systems in progressively challenging and high-speed settings, paving the way for a fully tested, validated production vehicle ready for deliveries to the company’s nearly 50,000 pre-order reservation holders.

Next Steps for Real-World Validation:

The next phase of testing for this production-intent vehicle will see the integration of Aptera’s solar technology, production-intent thermal management system, and exterior surfaces. Once installed, Aptera’s production-intent vehicle will undergo high-speed track testing to validate its general performance characteristics and confirm core efficiency figures, including watt-hours per mile, solar charging rates, and estimated battery range.

The successful drive of Aptera’s first production-intent vehicle signals not only the viability of Aptera’s unique design but also the imminent arrival of a truly energy-independent solar electric vehicle for the market.

SOURCE: Aptera Motors