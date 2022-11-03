Aptera joins forces with C.P.C. Group to accelerate production

Specialized composite bodies will be produced in the Italian Motor Valley

Solar electric vehicle manufacturer Aptera has signed an agreement with the C.P.C. Group to produce its specialized composite bodies in Modena, Italy in the heart of the Italian Motor Valley, where legendary supercars and motorcycles have been manufactured with passion for decades.

C.P.C. will be supplying materials and structures for Aptera’s BINC, which stands for Body in Carbon. In keeping with Aptera’s ethos of simplicity, safety and sustainability, the BINC is composed of only six main parts. It can be recycled up to five times, giving it an ultra-low CO 2 lifecycle. The majority of the BINC is made of Carbon Fiber Sheet Molding Compound (CF-SMC), combined with Glass Sheet Molding Compound (SMC).

Carbon Fiber-SMC is a lightweight material consisting of a random arrangement of short fibers that make it possible to mold intricately shaped parts. It offers much higher stiffness and strength than standard SMC. Because it can be press-molded, this process substantially reduces manufacturing time for the BINC and allows Aptera to begin delivering vehicles to customers more quickly.

According to Franco Iorio, CEO of C.P.C., “Aptera represents a shift away from conventional thinking of the past. We desire to be a part of this future, which is why we’re joining Aptera’s movement. We’ll be building the bodies for their unique solar vehicle in the heart of the Motor Valley, allowing Aptera to scale up manufacturing right away to meet the high demand for its first vehicle.”

C.P.C. Group was founded in 1959 as a small artisan company manufacturing models solely made by the expert hand of the model maker. After switching from aluminum to composites, during the last decade C.P.C. has established a reputation as one of the most renowned and appreciated companies in the world for specialized composite solutions in the automotive world. Customers include Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati, BMW, Lotus, and more.

Says Aptera co-founder Steve Fambro, “When we came together at C.P.C. along with Sandy Munro, we realized the true synergy where the world’s most efficient vehicle can be made with the most efficient process. For several months, our engineers have been working closely with C.P.C to finalize our Delta design, and now those efforts are being realized as we take an important step forward towards high volume production.”

With over 37,000 reservations, Aptera aims to begin deliveries in 2023 and ramp up to a full-scale production rate of 40 vehicles per day at its final assembly location in Carlsbad, California. More details about vehicle specifications, final pricing, and timing will be shared in forthcoming announcements.

