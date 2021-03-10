Appointments within the Alliance Renault – Nissan – Mitsubishi

Groupe Renault, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation announce today new appointments within the Alliance as of April 1st, 2021.

Véronique Sarlat-Depotte, currently Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO), is appointed Alliance General Secretary. She remains a member of the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.

At the head of the Alliance Cooperation Office, her mission will be to coordinate the Alliance’s major projects, to accelerate and deepen operational cooperation, and to broaden the fields of development and application for the benefit of the three member companies.

Gianluca De Ficchy is appointed Alliance EVP, Purchasing and Managing Director of Alliance Purchasing Organization (APO), replacing Véronique Sarlat-Depotte. He joins the Board of Management (BoM) of Groupe Renault.

Hadi Zablit, currently Alliance General Secretary, will leave his position on April, 1st, 2021:

I would like to thank Groupe Renault and the members of the Board of the Alliance for trusting me during these many years for the creation and implementation of Renault Digital, for the development and implementation of strategic partnerships and more particularly for the relaunch and reconstruction of the Alliance’s new cooperation model. I am handing over the Alliance General Secretariat to Véronique, to whom I wish success.

Jean-Dominique Senard, Chairman of the Alliance Operating Board and of Renault declared:

I would like to warmly thank Hadi who was able to create this new breath of life at the level of the Alliance and who led these highly strategic cooperations for the three companies. His remarkable work allows us to look to the future with optimism, with a portfolio of projects that matches our ambitions. I welcome the arrival of Véronique and Gianluca, who, during their careers, have held various positions of responsibility at Renault and Nissan and have contributed to the strengthening of the Alliance. Thanks to their experience and their extensive knowledge of the member companies, they will be able to accelerate the transformation and the dynamics of cooperation within the Alliance, while broadening the fields of application.

SOURCE: Groupe Renault