Antolin set to unveil sustainable and technology solutions at the 18th Beijing International Auto Show

Antolin is thrilled to announce its participation in the 18th Beijing International Auto Show, taking place at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from April 25 to May 4

Antolin is thrilled to announce its participation in the 18th Beijing International Auto Show, taking place at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing from April 25 to May 4.

At Booth E3-W02, alongside its valued local partner, CAIP, one of the leading Chinese manufacturers of vehicle components, Antolin exhibits its latest innovations aimed at transforming automotive interiors with sustainability in mind.

Among the highlights of the showcase are:

Innovative sustainable headliner: Crafted from recycled waste and biobased materials, the sustainable headliner sets a new standard for eco-friendly automotive interiors.

Next-generation natural fiber products: These cutting-edge solutions not only nearly halve weight but also reduce CO2 emissions, aligning with Antolin’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Components featuring recycled marine plastic fabric: As part of the company’s efforts to conserve the oceans, Antolin develops a recycled polyester fabric using SEAQUAL® YARN, a material consisting of recycled marine plastics.

Persiskin Auto: This vegetable skin interior offers a harmonious blend of sustainability and style. It is adapted to the demanding requirements of the automotive sector in terms of technical performance, perceived quality and real parameters of minimum demonstrable environmental impact throughout the life cycle.

Customizable decorative components: Antolin’s sustainable and customizable decorative components empower designers to bring their visions to life while minimizing environmental impact.

But the excitement doesn’t end there! Antolin will also unveil a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions, showcasing its dedication to driving innovation and sustainability across the automotive industry.

“We are excited to showcase our latest solutions at the Beijing Auto Show”, commented Jorge Juarez, Group Executive Vice President for Asia of Antolin. “Our roadmap is clear: prioritize profitable growth, particularly in high-potential markets like China, and advance our technological solutions in lighting, HMI, electronics, and sustainability.”

Antolin commemorated in 2023 two decades since the opening of its first Chinese commercial office in Shanghai. The company currently operates four technical commercial centers and more than 20 production plants and just-in-time centers in China equipped with state-of-the-art technology, exemplifying operational excellence.

SOURCE: Antolin