Another world premiere from Lotus: First showroom with new global retail identity now open for business

All-new Lotus retailer in Kingdom of Bahrain first to showcase versatile new global retail identity

You’ve seen the all-new Emira sports car, now see where it’s going to be sold. The first Lotus showroom in the world to feature the brand’s striking new retail identity is fully operational and open for business.

The showroom is in the exclusive Moda Mall shopping complex in Manama, the capital city of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the Middle East.

The new Lotus retail identity is based on a design language and philosophy for Lotus retail environments worldwide that draws directly on the company’s design and engineering prowess. Sculptural and artistic in its execution, it captures the energy of the brand as it transforms from a UK sports car company to a genuine performance car player on the world stage.

The exciting new Bahrain showroom development has provided a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate how the concept is designed to work with, and within, the retail spaces it finds itself, yet clearly making the brand’s presence felt amongst its competitor set.

Its role is to support the welcoming and knowledgeable staff, and to provide a contemporary stage for this pivotal moment as the Lotus product range begins to expand with all-new models. Agile, beautifully crafted and utilising the latest technologies, the new retail identity delivers an integrated physical and digital experience of the Lotus brand and product.

Geoff Dowding, Executive Director, Sales and Aftersales, Lotus, commented: “We are delighted to be working with our dealer partner Adamas Motors at the all-new retail site in Bahrain. It is the perfect location for the world debut of our new retail identity and it looks brilliant.”

He added: “Our new identity has been designed to adapt to the different markets that Lotus sells in around the world today – and will sell in tomorrow – and to reflect the cultural nuances and different consumer preferences in those markets. The inherent flexibility of what we have created will be perfect for all environments, whether they’re solus or multi-franchise, urban or out-of-town, high street or shopping mall, single or multi-storey, pop-up, seasonal or permanent.”

Lotus Bahrain is operated by Adamas Bahrain Motors Company WLL, part of a highly respected automotive retail business with a wealth of experience in selling performance, premium and luxury cars across the Middle East and Asia.

Karl Hamer, CEO, Adamas Motors, commented: “Adamas Motors Bahrain is extremely excited and proud to bring a brand new concept in car retailing to Bahrain with Lotus Cars, in our department store-like showroom situated next to the high-end fashion parade in Moda Mall. We believe this will deliver high levels of customer satisfaction and a truly engaging experience, normally more associated with luxury product retailers.”

Moda Mall is the most premium shopping destination in Bahrain. It is located inside the Bahrain World Trade Center, an award-winning 50-storey twin-tower skyscraper and the most iconic building in Manama. The Lotus showroom is located near the main entrance in a high-visibility / high-footfall location, close to valet parking and grouped with stores of other premium and luxury brands. It’s the perfect position for Lotus, which is returning to the Middle Eastern kingdom after more than a decade away.

Taking centre stage in the showroom until the arrival of the Emira is the critically acclaimed Lotus Evora GT, a car which has won universal praise from motoring media in the USA where a near-identical model is on sale. Also available will be the Lotus Exige Final Edition, which feature an enhanced specification over the standard Exige. Production of this thrilling ‘race car for the road’ ends later this year.

SOURCE: Lotus