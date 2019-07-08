Alpha-Liner: optimum protection against tire noise

With Alpha-Liner, Autoneum launches its first-ever textile wheelhouse outer liner that not only reduces tire noise substantially, but also convinces with low weight. This newest lightweight component ensures a quiet driving experience and also helps vehicle manufacturers meet current and future noise and emission limits. Alpha-Liner premieres at the “Automotive Acoustics Conference” which takes place in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 9 and 10.

Alpha-Liner is the latest innovation from Autoneum – a multifunctional wheelhouse outer liner that reduces tire noise with high efficiency and thus makes the vehicle quieter and lighter. Alpha-Liner is based on Autoneum’s newly developed technology, with which noise absorption can be adapted to the specific requirements of the vehicle model for the first time. To achieve this effect, a thin coated surface is applied on the tire side. The porosity of the coating can then be controlled according to the necessary absorption properties, the bottom part of the wheelhouse outer liner requires stronger noise treatment, which maximizes acoustic absorption.

Each reduced decibel is decisive as external or pass-by noise in particular is increasingly regulated in Europe, Japan, but also in China. From 2024, newly registered vehicles in the European Union will be allowed to generate a maximum of 68 decibels of external noise, a challenge for manufacturers and suppliers alike in light of the current threshold of 72 decibels and already highly acoustically optimized cars. To achieve this substantial noise reduction, Alpha-Liner will make an important contribution.

Wheelhouse outer liners made of Alpha-Liner offer additional advantages as well. They are easy to clean and robust thanks to the plasticized surface, making them more resistant to stone chipping and ice accumulation in the wheelhouse. Compared to corresponding components made of plastic, Alpha-Liner convinces with a lower weight, ensuring a greater driving range especially for electric vehicles. In addition, the components are produced in a sustainable manner. Production scrap of the wheelhouse outer liners, which are primarily made of recycled PET fibers, can be fully recovered and recycled. World premiere of Alpha-Liner will take place on the occasion of the Automotive Acoustics Conference in Zurich, Switzerland, on July 9 and 10.

About the Automotive Acoustics Conference:

What methods and solutions do vehicle acousticians employ to meet increasingly tightening noise and emissions limits around the world? These and other challenges in acoustic management will be discussed by globally leading experts at the Automotive Acoustics Conference in Zurich on July 9 and 10, 2019. The conference, which has been under the scientific leadership of Autoneum for more than 50 years, is the internationally leading convention for automobile acoustics. At this year’s edition, more than 20 acoustic experts from the automotive industry and science will present relevant and up-to-date findings. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn more about the latest product innovations including Alpha-Liner in an accompanying exhibition.

SOURCE: Autoneum