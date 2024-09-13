Allison Transmission equips hydrogen-fueled truck showcased at COMVEC

Allison-equipped Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) truck demonstrates emissions control capable of outperforming upcoming emissions standards in the U.S. and Europe.

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the integration of the Allison 4000 Series™ transmission with a Class 8 truck equipped with a Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H 2 -ICE) displayed by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) at SAE International’s Commercial Vehicle Engineering Congress (COMVEC) in Schaumburg, Illinois. The H 2 -ICE vehicle demonstrates emissions control capable of outperforming EPA/CARB 2027 and Euro 7 criteria pollutant emissions standards.

“The integration of our Allison 4000 Series in the H 2 -ICE vehicle demonstrates the critical role internal combustion engine (ICE) powertrain solutions can and will play in moving the industry closer to ultra-low emissions,” said Ryan Milburn, Vice President, Product Engineering, Allison Transmission. “From our fuel-agnostic conventional transmissions to electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, Allison proudly offers the power of choice for customers aiming to achieve sustainability goals without compromising performance or reliability.”

Allison fully automatic transmissions are fuel agnostic, offering optimal integration with any fuel source, including gasoline, natural gas, propane and hydrogen, delivering durability and reliable performance to strengthen sustainability initiatives without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency. To compensate for the lower power and slower engine response associated with alternative fuels, Allison’s power shift technology and torque converter significantly improve startability, drivability and overall productivity, particularly as compared to competitive manual and automated manual transmissions (AMTs).

The truck, first unveiled at the 2024 ACT Expo in Las Vegas, is part of a broader initiative led by SwRI through its H 2 -ICE Consortium, which includes transportation industry leaders such as engine and truck manufacturers and Tier-I suppliers. Launched in November 2022, the consortium aims to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engines for decarbonizing the transportation industry. Vehicles with H 2 -ICE engines achieve a 99.7% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to traditional diesel engines, qualifying them as Zero CO2 Emissions Vehicles under future environmental standards in both the U.S. and Europe.

SOURCE: Allison Transmission