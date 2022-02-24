Allison Transmission delivers propulsion systems equipped with next generation electronic controls platform

Allison’s next generation electronic controls platform features advanced communications, functional safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air programming capability

In partnership with several leading global OEMs, Allison Transmission is pleased to announce that it has entered production with its next generation electronic controls platform. Built on four decades of evolution and experience, and combined with state of the art microprocessor and software operating system technology, Allison’s next generation electronic controls platform is capable of delivering advanced communications, functional safety, cybersecurity and over-the-air programming.

Multiple OEMs have partnered with Allison to build the first commercial vehicles equipped with Allison’s next generation platform of electronic controls. Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC) collaborated with Allison to build the first walk-in vans equipped with this next generation electronic controls platform, with full production planned to begin in the spring. Additional OEM partners such as Mack Trucks, Prevost, and MAN are leading the transition to this next generation of Allison electronic controls, in an effort to realize the state of the art capabilities enabled by this platform. Allison expects all OEM partners to transition to this controls platform by the conclusion of January 2023.

“Many of the advanced technologies and capabilities offered through Allison’s next generation electronic controls platform are at the forefront of commercial vehicle industry adoption”, said Ryan Milburn, Vice President of Product Engineering at Allison Transmission. “The capabilities require integration at a vehicle system level. System and vehicle level integration expertise is a core competency and differentiator for Allison and we are proud to deliver these next generation capabilities in partnership with our global OEM customers.”

Numerous hardware and software enhancements were required to support the capabilities offered by this new controls platform, including: a new Control Module, Push Button Shift Selector, as well as a new software operating system, controls and calibration software and cyber security infrastructure. At launch, this next generation platform will support Allison’s 1000 through 4000 Series product portfolio, as well as Allison’s eGen Power electrified propulsion solutions.

