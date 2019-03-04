Allison shifts comfort up a gear for Stray Travel

Stray Travel Australia has recently purchased three new Bonluck 40 seat Cooper coaches equipped with Allison T270 R transmissions to deliver a smoother and quieter travel experience for its customers in addition to being more reliable and economic.

Stray Travel is a ‘hop on-hop off” travel concept servicing Australia’s East Coast from Sydney to the Sunshine Coast using three Bonluck Coopers with Allison T270R six-speed automatic transmissions mated with Cummins ISB 207hp Euro 5 spec engines.

According to the managing director of Stray Travel Australia, Neil Geddes, the proven Allison and Cummins drive-line combination has provided the company with confidence and peace of mind in purchasing the new Bonluck buses, which were also selected for comfort.

“The Bonlucks have been designed for Australian conditions. They are well built have plenty of luggage space, and are great value for money, all of which were key factors for us,” said Neal Geddes. “We are really focused on giving our customers a smoother and better travel experience and the automatic drive-line is better for this than a manual.

With customer comfort being a top priority in addition to reliability, Stray Travel is maintaining its competitive-edge by providing premium service at a similar price as the competition. In addition to the Allison fully automatic transmissions that have proven to be extremely reliable and cost effective, these new Bonluck Coopers also feature comfortable leather reclining seats and USB ports in every seat with air conditioning and a very comfortable ride.

SOURCE: ALLISON TRANSMISSION