Allegro MicroSystems and BMW Group collaborate on high efficiency traction inverters for battery electric vehicles

Expanded Partnership Highlights Significant EV Growth Opportunity, as well as Increased Investment in R&D and Inverter Technology

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”) a global leader in power and sensing semiconductor technology for motion control and energy-efficient systems, today announced that BMW Group (Nasdaq: BMWYY), the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, has selected Allegro as the sole Current Sensor IC supplier for BMW Group’s traction inverter systems used across the company’s entire fleet of Battery Electric Vehicles.

As the market leader in Magnetic Sensing, Allegro’s Current Sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) deliver market-leading accuracy in the measurement of electrical current flowing through the vehicle motors. This accuracy enables precise motor control, leading to a superior driving experience and an extended driving range by minimizing power losses.

The IC’s built-in overcurrent detection and self-diagnostics enable BMW to meet the highest level of safety and reliability while reducing the number of components used in the traction inverter.

“For more than two decades, Allegro has worked closely with leading automotive customers to develop innovative, high-performance Magnetic Sensors that help increase the power density and improve the efficiency of power electronic systems used in electric vehicles,” said Michael Doogue, Allegro’s Chief Technology Officer. “We appreciate our strong relationship with the BMW Group, whose innovative mindset, focus on high performance, and technical insights positively influence Allegro’s technology and product roadmaps. Our expertise in Hall, TMR, coreless technologies and Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) rated sensors enables our customers to meet their design targets and accelerate their time to market.”

SOURCE: Allegro MicroSystems