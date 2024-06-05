All-round experience: GAC test drive event in Costa Rica

On June 1, the highly anticipated GAC Costa Rica Test Drive Camp concluded with resounding success, offering a day of exhilarating performance, precise handling, and innovative technology

On June 1, the highly anticipated GAC Costa Rica Test Drive Camp concluded with resounding success, offering a day of exhilarating performance, precise handling, and innovative technology. The event drew over 100 clients and 20 media personalities for an exclusive, hands-on experience with GAC’s latest lineup, including the EMZOOM, EMKOO, ALL NEW GS8, GS4, M6 Pro, and GS3.

Parque Viva, a San-José-based venue renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and professional racetrack, boasts 2,017 meters of racing space for dynamic maneuvers and action-packed rides. Professional racecar drivers, including Costa Rica Touring Car Championship veteran and event MC André Solano, guided the participants throughout the test drive to ensure their comfort and safety. Attendees experienced the impressive 0-100km/h acceleration performance and robust braking capabilities of GAC vehicles during the first straightway portion of the track. This was followed up by a challenging hairpin turn, demonstrating the models’ agile handling and responsive steering. On the slalom course, drivers tested the cars’ stability and maneuverability, highlighting GAC’s advanced chassis dynamics. A final moose test allowed participants to appreciate the vehicles’ exceptional control and “swerve-and-avoid” abilities when faced with sudden obstacles on roads.

Oscar Duarte, a player for the Costa Rica national football team and a key player for the Saudi Al-Wahda Mecca football club, expressed his fondness for the GS8 after a test ride: “This was a completely different experience, full of thrilling excitement.”

The day concluded with smiles and shared excitement for the future of driving, with clients and media representatives praising GAC vehicles’ performance, control, and innovative features.

From the official brand launch on April 10th to shining at the Expomovil Auto Show, and now to this driving experience camp event, GAC has been making every effort to build its brand presence in the Costa Rican market. In the future, GAC will further expand its efforts in the Latin American market, gaining deeper insights into the market and user needs. In collaboration with dealers, GAC will increase brand promotion, bringing more products that represent GAC’s innovative technology and meticulous manufacturing to Costa Rica.

