All-new Volvo VNL showcased at Truckload Carriers

Volvo Trucks North America will showcase the all-new Volvo VNL model at Truckload 2024, taking place March 23-26, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Volvo Trucks North America will showcase the all-new Volvo VNL model at Truckload 2024, taking place March 23-26, 2024, at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Truckload attendees will have an opportunity to see the all-new Volvo VNL in-person by visiting the Volvo Trucks booth (#628), which will feature a VNL 660 with the Edge interior and exterior trim. The all-new Volvo VNL 660 is a 62-inch sleeper with a high roof design providing exceptional living space and interior height for maximum flexibility on long routes with varying loads.

“The all-new Volvo VNL was designed to address the dynamic challenges of the North American freight transport sector, and our goal this year is to provide the opportunity for as many industry sectors as possible to experience the new level of customer value provided in this completely reimagined Class 8 truck firsthand,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “The all-new Volvo VNL is meticulously crafted to simplify every aspect of goods transport. From intuitive controls to seamless connectivity, it’s a truck that streamlines efficiency and elevates the driver experience while providing a pathway to increased profitability for our customers.”

The completely redesigned and cutting-edge Volvo VNL has been reimagined with hundreds of next generation features to improve safety, productivity and profitability, including a fuel efficiency increase of up to 10%. The truck features a sleek aerodynamic cab, an improved powertrain, and industry-leading connectivity and uptime services, providing customers with the comprehensive transportation solution of the future. A new, Global Rear Air Suspension (GRAS), and the supporting Volvo Smart Suspension software work seamlessly with the Volvo Dynamic Steering system to provide precise steering control and reduce driver fatigue regardless of load, terrain, road condition, and varying engine torque levels. GRAS with Volvo Smart Suspension is designed to make deliveries easier as drivers are provided with three different settings to adjust the suspension for different loading and unloading conditions.

Volvo Trucks engineers improved on the FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit™, which offers new smooth, aerodynamic rear panels. New cab side fairing extensions along with side air deflectors and fixed roof extensions smoothly guide airflow from cab to trailer and improve overall aerodynamic performance. Every joint tolerance on the bumper, hood, and cab has been tightened, and all trailer gaps have been minimized to optimize performance.

The driver-focused design of the all-new Volvo VNL prioritizes safety, comfort, and productivity for drivers during work as well as rest and non-driving times. The truck has been designed purposefully with amenities to transform the driving experience and maximize driver productivity while creating a comfortable “home away from home.” The Edge trim comes standard with all the amenities of the standard technology package plus upgrades such as dome lighting with dimmer control, premium audio, and an integrated parking heater. It features improved insulation, airline-style window shades and an updated cabin curtain to seal out light.

Truckload attendees will have the opportunity to speak with Chris Stadler, product marketing manager at Volvo Trucks North America, who will provide a walkthrough of the key aerodynamic and safety features of the all-new Volvo VNL. Other product experts from Volvo Trucks will be available at the event to offer detailed insights into the design and capabilities of the all-new Volvo VNL, as well as highlight the innovative, industry-first option packaging available on the new model.

Truckload 2024: Nashville is the premier event for for-hire carriers and truckload professionals looking to make new connections and educate themselves on the latest truckload issues and best practices to provide safe, high-quality, reliable truckload transportation services to the shipping public. The Truckload Carriers Association represents dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, tanker, and intermodal container carriers operating throughout North America.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks