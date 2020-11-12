All-new ŠKODA Octavia wins Austrian prestigious car award

The Austrian Automobile Association (ARBÖ) has honoured the all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA with the Austrian “Car of the Year” award, the “Große Österreichische Automobil-Preis”. The best-seller’s fourth generation was declared the winner of the “Medium” category, for vehicles costing from 20,001 to 50,000 euros, in the 37th edition of this long-established event. It’s the OCTAVIA’s first win of the award, which in previous years has twice gone to the ŠKODA SUPERB. The 100-strong jury consisted of experts, celebrities and readers of the association’s “Freie Fahrt” magazine. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s award was presented at the Porsche Holding headquarters in Salzburg. The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA is currently the best-selling vehicle in Austria.

This year’s candidates for the “Große Österreichische Automobil-Preis” consisted of 32 new vehicles introduced in Austria between 1 November 2019 and 31 October 2020. They were judged according to five criteria: technical perfection, economy, reliability, eco-friendliness and value for money. The event traditionally presents the award in three categories based on the cars’ entry-level prices: “Start” for vehicles up to 20,000 euros, “Medium” for models from 20,001 to 50,000 euros and “Premium” for cars from 50,001 euros upwards. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA prevailed despite facing numerous strong competitors in its category.

ŠKODA has made the fourth generation of the OCTAVIA an even more exciting car. At the same time, the best-selling model has now taken active and passive safety to an unprecedented level. It comes with numerous new assistance systems and state-of-the-art infotainment. The electrified powertrains featured in the OCTAVIA e-TEC with new mild-hybrid technology and two OCTAVIA iV plug-in hybrid models see ŠKODA once again achieving significant reductions in CO₂ emissions. Moreover, its advanced internal-combustion engines have become even more efficient, while the ŠKODA diesel units from the latest EVO generation use a “twin-dosing” process that lowers nitrogen oxide emissions by around 80 per cent. The fifth type of powertrain comes in the shape of the OCTAVIA G-TEC running on eco-friendly compressed natural gas (CNG). ŠKODA offers the OCTAVIA with front-wheel or all-wheel drive, and customers can choose between a manual gearbox and a DSG. In addition to the rugged OCTAVIA SCOUT, there are also three sporty RS variants adding further facets to this very diverse range.

SOURCE: ŠKODA