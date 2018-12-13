All-new PEUGEOT Partner takes top award at the 2019 What Van? Awards

The all-new PEUGEOT Partner has secured a double win at the 2019 What Van? awards, when it won both Light Commercial Vehicle of the Year and Light Van of the Year. The awards come just a few months after the all-new Partner was voted ‘International Van of the Year 2019’ at the IAA Hanover Commercial Vehicle Show by a panel of international judges.

“The PEUGEOT Partner has traditionally been a strong fleet model but the new van is set to broaden its appeal”, said What Van? Editor James Dallas, “Impressive sophistication and ride quality combine with a line-up to cover all bases in S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt trim levels offered in standard and long versions.

“The workhorse Grip version has been designed for drivers that need to transport heavy equipment on rough terrain while the range-topping Asphalt is built for drivers making long trips or multiple deliveries in urban areas and benefits from acoustic and thermal enhancements.

“The Partner gets the same impressive engine and transmission options as its siblings but a USP is the iCockpit® interior carried over from its passenger car line-up. The instrument cluster is mounted higher, resulting in a clear view of the road and the steering wheel is flattened top and bottom, giving the cabin a stylishly modern feel.”

All-new Partner is available with four trim options: S, Grip, Professional and Asphalt. Standard equipment includes, i-Cockpit® compact steering wheel and high-mounted instruments, remote central locking with deadlocks and separate locking for the cab, electric front windows, electrically adjustable door mirrors, an overhead storage shelf in the cab, automatic headlights, DAB radio, Bluetooth® handsfree, PEUGEOT Connect SOS and Assistance system, full bulkhead, unglazed rear asymmetric doors and six tie-down hooks in the load area. Standard and Long body options are available with payload ranging from 667kg to 1,050kg, depending on model.

All-new Partner was not the only PEUGEOT light Commercial vehicle honoured at the 2019 What Van? awards. The PEUGEOT Expert was highly commended in the ‘Medium Van of the Year’ award category.

