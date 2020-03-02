Car of the Year 2020, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 rewrites the book in the B segment. Available with either an Electric engine or an Internal Combustion engine, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 provides the power of choice to its future driver. Its exterior design embodies the DNA of the Brand with the 3-claw LED front headlights. The carved wheel arches and rear wings are a nod to the « Sacred number ». The PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® (head-up display, compact steering wheel and touchscreen) innovates with a 3D digital cluster, which is not only aesthetic but also improves safety.

The COTY 2020 rewards a Bestseller. Nearly 110,000 customers have ordered the new PEUGEOT 208 since its launch in Europe in October. 15% of the mix are electric versions. In France, the all-new PEUGEOT 208 leads the registration rankings of the car market at the end of February 2020.

“I am particularly proud that the all-new PEUGEOT 208 has just won the 2020 Car of the Year prize. This trophy underlines the excellence of the work and great commitment of all the teams of the Brand and the Groupe PSA. It’s the first time that a PEUGEOT “2 series” has triumphed! Three PEUGEOT “Cars of the Year” are currently on road with the 3008 SUV and the 308 alongside the all-new 208. The COTY 2020 legitimates the Brand’s “power of choice” strategy. From now on, our customers will be able to choose between the electric PEUGEOT e-208 “Car of the Year” and the PEUGEOT 208 “Car of the Year!” Jean-Philippe Imparato, PEUGEOT Brand CEO.

PEUGEOT enters the “top 3” of the brands with the most awards in the Car of the Year history, with six trophies. The all-new PEUGEOT 208, named Car of the Year 2020, follows the 3008 SUV in 2017, the compact hatch 308 in 2014, the 307 in 2002, the 405 in 1988 and the 504 in 1969. This prestigious trophy joins the twelve other international awards the all-new PEUGEOT 208 has already won.

The Car of the Year award is the most coveted. The panel of judges comprises 60 automotive experts journalists from 23 European countries. Founded in 1964, the award is the longest-running and most renowned European prize. The winner is announced every year at the Geneva International Motor Show.

SOURCE: Peugeot