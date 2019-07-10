All-new Mazda3 2019 Red Dot ‘Best of the Best’

Minimalist body style expressing Japanese aesthetics applauded by judges

All-New Mazda3 now available with revolutionary Skyactiv-X petrol engine

Essen / Leverkusen, 9 July 2019. Mazda was in the spotlight again when it was awarded the “Red Dot: Best of the Best” prize for the All-New Mazda3.

The Red Dot product design awards’ top honour is given by the international jury of design experts on only the most exceptional products. Launched earlier this year, the latest edition of Mazda’s all-time best selling model features a newly evolved KODO: Soul of Motion exterior.

Receiving the award with Ikuo Maeda, Mazda Motor Corporation’s global design chief and Jo Stenuit, European design director, the All-New Mazda3 chief designer Yasutake Tsuchida said “We did away with character lines and other superfluous elements to express the purity of Japanese aesthetics and create a single-motion form that is deceptively simple yet profoundly expressive at the same time. The level of refinement is the product of human hands with vast experience, and we’re delighted to be recognised by the global design community.”

Alongside its award-winning looks, the All-New Mazda3 delivers a human-centric experience to driver and passengers alike. The car’s behaviour feels completely natural while at the same time filtering out undesirable road input. Cabin layout and components enhance usability to prevent discomfort and fatigue. The model is also the first to feature Mazda’s revolutionary new Skyactiv-X with world’s first production petrol engine featuring compression ignition which combines the advantages of petrol and diesel power plants, increasing fuel economy and torque, whilst reducing emissions.

SOURCE: MAZDA