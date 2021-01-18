All-new HR-V to join Honda’s electrified line-up in 2021

Honda will unveil the latest generation of its popular HR-V in February this year. The small SUV will feature the company’s advanced two-motor e:HEV powertrain technology as standard for the first time. Honda’s innovative hybrid set-up combines high efficiency with refined, fun-to-drive performance.

The all-new HR-V exemplifies Honda’s commitment to achieving its ‘Electric Vision’ strategy that will see all of its European mainstream models electrified by 2022. The HR-V is the latest model in Honda’s line-up to wear the e:HEV powertrain badging, joining the CR-V and all new Jazz which was launched in Europe last year.

The new HR-V e:HEV will be unveiled on 18 February 2021.

SOURCE: Honda