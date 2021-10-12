All-new 2022 Audi A3 now on sale, marking more than 15 years of excellence and innovation in US market

The 2022 Audi A3 40 TFSI quattro sees a 24% improvement in combined fuel efficiency compared with the previous quattro model

The all-new 2022 Audi A3 has started arriving in Audi dealerships across the country, bringing with it many of Audi’s flagship technologies in a package that presents the possibility of Audi ownership to many people who are new to the brand and premium vehicles.

The 2022 Audi A3 is also a celebration of more than 15 years of excellence in the United States; a product that instills the essence of Audi design, performance, craftsmanship, technology, and innovation in a vehicle that all but invented its class when the nameplate first went on sale in the U.S. in 2005.

The innovative momentum continues in to the 2022 model year, with the new A3 delivering customers the latest available flagship technologies, such as Audi’s MMI® touch display infotainment, with a standard 10.1” screen, and a host of standard and available technologies to make it as immersive as it is intuitive. The A3 features a redefined interior, delivering a sporty driver-oriented cockpit, with an available 12.3” Audi virtual cockpit. Additionally, the A3 now has an available head-up display and top-view camera system.

The driving experience complements its design, with a powerful standard 2.0-liter TFSI engine, generating a maximum 201 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. Augmented by a standard 48-volt mild-hybrid (MHEV) system, a first for the model, it has the ability to automatically coast with the engine temporailly shut off in many driving situations. That benefits the A3 with increased fuel efficiency. For those seeking an amplified experience, the S3 comes with a more powerful TFSI engine with 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

The A3 40 TFSI quattro carries a 24% improvement in combined efficiency compared with the previous quattro model, with an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city/36 mpg highway/31 mpg combined. Compared with the previous A3 from the 2020 model year, the entry 2022 A3 comes with an improved fuel-efficiency rating, with the front wheel drive model having a class-leading EPA-estimated 29 mpg city/38 mpg highway/32 mpg combined – a 2 mpg improvement across the board versus the previous generation.

Complementing its wide stance and modern design with nods to the past, like the quattro blisters at all four corners and RS-inspired honeycomb grille, are available Matrix-design LED headlights. Available driver assistance features also have made their way into the new A3, including standard lane departure warning capabilities, available Audi cruise assist with lane guidance, as well as side assist with rear cross-traffic assist and Park assist.

Reflecting on a history of firsts for the A3

When the model year 2006 A3 made its original U.S. debut in 2005, it was one of the first modern premium compact cars. The A3 took a new shape for the 2015 model year, resulting in one of the largest marketing launches in Audi history. This came in part to the sheer number of firsts that this vehicle delivered to the industry, including the integration of new technologies like the first in-vehicle LTE connectivity Wi-Fi experience and the first model in the Audi portfolio to use the MIB infotainment platform. The A3 also became the first Audi to introduce features such as integrated social networking applications, and Picture Book Navigation. The vehicle was exceptionally well-received, ultimately receiving the World Car of the Year award.

SOURCE: Audi